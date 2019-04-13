In first phase of Lok Sabha election, 61.5% voter turnout recorded in Uttarakhand

New Delhi: Total voter turnout in Uttarakhand for the first phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 was recorded at 61.5 per cent, news agency ANI tweeted on Saturday morning. Voting for all the five constituencies in Uttarakhand took place on April 11 and the fate of 52 candidates was decided.

The highest voter percentage was recorded in Haridwar at 68.92 per cent, Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar at 68.69 per cent, Tehri Garhwal at 58.3 per cent, Garhwal at 54.47 per cent and Almora at 51.82 per cent. Haridwar had the highest number of 18,40,732 voters while Almora had the lowest number of voters at 13,37,803.

A total of 11,229 polling booths have been set up across the state out of which 697 were identified as sensitive and 656 as highly sensitive. Also, 49 all-woman polling were set up.

Tehri district had four remote polling booths, followed by Pithoragarh (3), Chamoli (two), Rudraprayag (1) and Uttarkashi (1).

A total of 45,696 police, provincial armed constabulary, para military force and polling personnel were deployed to conduct free and fair polls in the state, IG Police and Nodal officer Dipam Seth said.

High profile candidates such as Harish Rawat, Ajay Bhatt in Nainital, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Ambrish Kumar, Tirath Singh Rawat, Ajay Tamta and Pradeep Tamta were in the fray.

Voting for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases, starting April 11. April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19 are the other six dates. Counting will be done on May 23.

(With agencies inputs)