In Uttar Pradesh, BJP trounces SP-BSP to get 49.56% vote share

Lucknow: Trouncing the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samajwadi alliance in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 62 seats out of 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state. BJP's ally Apna Dal also won two seats, thus making the total count to 62.

BJP got 49.56 per cent vote share - at least 4 crore people voted for the saffron party in BJP, the Election Commission said.

The vote share of BJP has increased this time as compared to the 2014 General election, though the BJP then won 71 seats. The vote share in 2014 was 42.30 per cent.

Meanwhile, the SP has got 17.96 per cent while the BSP has got 19.26 per cent. The alliance managed to get 15 seats for them in UP.

BJP's most remarkable victory came in Amethi where Union Minister Smriti Irani defeated Congress president Rahul Gandhi from his party's bastion.

The Congress only won one seat in Uttar Pradesh and the vote share was 6.31 per cent. The party just managed to open its account in Rae Bareli as UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi won that seat.

The BJP has secured 303 seats in the Lok Sabha election 2019, which is 22 more than what it got in the 2014 General election and along with its allies, the NDA took it's tally up to 352. The biggest chunk of the BJP contingent came from UP, where the party overcame a formidable challenge of the grand alliance.