Independent candidate tries to cut vein after nomination gets rejected

While the office of Surat collector has been abuzz with a flurry of electoral activity, no one here could have predicted what was in store for Friday's proceedings.

Independent candidate Shiva Chawra arrived here around noon but was informed his nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha 2019 election had been rejected. In a desperate bid, Chawra reportedly tried to cut the vein in his wrist. Authorities here are learnt to have been shocked at Chawra's attempt at suicide although they managed to prevent him from doing tragic damage onto himself.

Chawra was rushed to a local hospital where he is receiving treatment. Local police officials also reached the hospital where they took Chawra's statement and are likely to take action as per law against him.

The electoral battle in Surat, as well as across the country, has reached a fever pitch with candidates unwilling to budge an inch in their bid for political power and recognition. The first phase of voting is on April 11 while Surat votes in the third phase - on April 23.