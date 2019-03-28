India's heroes or Pakistan's heroes: PM Modi's ruthless attack on Congress

MEERUT: In a no-holds-barred attack on the Congress and the former UPA government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the Indian voters to choose between a “damdaar chowkidar' (strong watchman) and a “daagdaar sarkar” (tainted government)

Launching the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign for the Lok Sabha elections from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh with a mega rally, Modi said “India has made up its mind who to vote for. On one side there is a damdaar (strong) chowkidar, on the other a line of daagdaar sarkar (tainted government).”

Accusing the UPA government of being soft on terror, the PM said they inquired about the religion of terrorists before deciding on what action to take. “Land, sky or space, my government has shown courage to conduct a surgical strike in all spheres,” he said.

“Five years ago, when I sought your blessings, you gave me a lot of love. I had said that I will return the blessings and the love with interest, and I had also said that I will give account of the work that I have done. The chowkidar does no injustice, India has made up its mind who to vote for,” said Modi.

Addressing a massive rally in Meerut. Watch. https://t.co/pQajSHmqpX — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2019

This Lok Sabha election will witness the fight between a decisive government and an indecisive past, said the Prime Miniter.

“They question our action to protect national integrity. They ask why we hit terror camps across LoC. They are competing with each other to become Pakistan's heroes. Does our country need India's heroes or Pakistan's heroes,” he questioned.

Referring to Oppositiona's reaction to Mission Shakti, Modi said, “Some intelligent people were confused over my speech on A-SAT yesterday, figured I am talking about theatre set. Should we cry on laugh on such intelligent fellows who cannot understand the difference between theatre set and Anti-Sattelite mission in space.”

Modi began his speech by paying tribute to Choudhary Charan Singh, former prime minister and father of RLD leader Ajit Singh who has aligned with the BSP and the SP in this election.

He'll later head to Rudrapur in Uttarakhand and Jammu to address two more rallies.