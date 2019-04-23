Is it advantage BJP in three-way Lok Sabha fight in Delhi?

The BJP, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress have finally announced the names of their candidates for all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, thus ensuring that the national capital will witness a three-corner fight in the Lok Sabha election.

The AAP and Congress held several rounds of talks to ink a seat-sharing arrangement in Delhi but the two parties failed to seal the deal. Experts maintain that the inability of AAP and Congress to fight together as an alliance will eventually benefit the BJP. It is to be noted that the saffron party currently holds all seven Lok Sabha seats from Delhi. An alliance would have stopped the BJP from repeating its performance of 2014 Lok Sabha poll but a three-way contest could handover the advantage to the saffron party once again.

The seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi are - Chandni Chowk, East Delhi, Northeast Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi, Northwest Delhi and West Delhi.

In Chandni Chowk, the BJP has fielded its sitting MP Dr Harshvardhan, while the Congress has given ticket to its former MP J P Agarwal and Pankaj Gupta is AAP's candidate from this seat. BJP has once again shown faith in its sitting MP from New Delhi, Meenakshi Lekhi, and has fielded her from this seat against Congress' Jay Maken and AAP's Brijesh Goyal.

In East Delhi, BJP has fielded cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir against Atishi of AAP and Arvinder Singh Lovely of Congress. Sitting MP Pravesh Verma is BJP's candidate from West Delhi, while Congress and AAP have fielded Mahabal Mishra and Balbir Singh Jakhar.

Delhi BJP chief and sitting MP Manoj Tiwari is again in the fray from Northeast Delhi and the contest on this seat is going to be very intense because the Congress has fielded three-time Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit from this seat. The AAP has given ticket to Dilip Pandey, who is also a well-known face and is expected to make things tougher for both Tiwari and Dikshit.

In South Delhi, Congress has given ticket to boxer-turned-politician Vijender Singh. The decorated boxer is pitted against senior BJP leader and sitting MP Ramesh Bidhuri of BJP and Raghav Chadha of AAP.

The BJP took the longest time to announce its candidate from North West Delhi parliamentary constituency and finally the party decided against giving ticket to its sitting MP Udit Raj and replaced him with popular folk singer Hans Raj Hans. Rajesh Lilothia is Congress' candidate from this seat, while the AAP has fielded Guggan Singh.

In 2014, BJP had won all seven seats with huge margins while AAP, which had made a stunning debut in the assembly polls just five months back, failed to win even one seat. The Congress was completely routed as its seven MPs, including two Union Ministers, ended at third place in their constituencies, thus opening a window for the AAP to emerge as the main challenger for the BJP in Delhi.

In New Delhi constituency, Lekhi defeated AAP candidate Ashish Khetan by a margin of 1,62,708 votes. Former Union Minister and sitting MP Ajay Maken finished at third position with only 1,82,893 votes. In South Delhi seat, Bidhuri defeated AAP's Devinder Sehrawat by a margin of 1,07,000 votes.

Congress' Ramesh Kumar was in the third position with 1,25,213 votes. In East Delhi constituency, BJP candidate Maheish Girri, who debuted in electoral politics in 2014, defeated AAP's Rajmohan Gandhi by a margin of 1,90,463 votes.

In 2009 Lok Sabha poll, the Congress had won all seven seats but the emergence of AAP in 2013 and the Modi wave in 2014 completely decimated the Congress in 2014. The Congress got just 15% vote, which was 42% less than what the party had polled in 2009. The BJP managed to complete a whitewash by garnering 46.40% of the vote. On the other AAP, which was not in existence in 2009 and was formed in 2013 managed to poll as much as 32.90% mandate.

One thing which we must keep in mind before saying the final word about the Delhi elections is the voter turnout. In 2014, 65.1% turnout was recorded in Delhi, while the turnout was just 61% in 2009.

Political experts may argue that the emergence of AAP was the main reason behind the huge jump in voter turnout from 2009 to 2014.

So, to conclude we can say that if polling percentage increase on May 12, when polling is scheduled to take place on all seven seats in Delhi, then it is quite likely that the results of Delhi would leave everyone surprised. So wait till May 23 when the votes will be counted.