It is possible that BJP will win more than 300 seats: Thawar Chand Gehlot

Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot on Monday asserted it is possible that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win more than 300 seats in the Lok Sabha election. He added that PM Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah had given this figure a long time ago. The BJP leader said that it had become evident a few months ago that the wave of 2014 had turned into a tsunami in 2019.

Training his guns at the Opposition leaders, Gehlot said that all the members of the Gandhi family are out on bail, blaming them of contesting the elections on lies. He also slammed BSP chief Mayawati and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee saying that they are campaigning on negative grounds and the people have rejected them.

Speaking on the number of seats in Uttar Pradesh that will go in favour of the BJP and the NDA, Gehlot said that they will win all the seats. He predicted that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will lose from the Amethi constituency. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.