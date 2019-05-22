It's people vs opposition, tweets Smriti Irani; thanks nation for support

Union Minister Smriti Irani Wednesday took to social media to thank the nation and Bharatiya Janata Party karyakartas (workers) for supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party in the last five years.

In a series of tweets, the actor-turned-politician writes, “24 hours to go .. while most of us will be glued to our TV sets tomorrow to watch vote by vote, count by count analysis, here’s taking this opportunity to say thank you for the countless blessings of millions across the Nation for my party and my leadership.”

“We are all humbled to bear witness to the hard work, the perseverance and the selflessness of karyakartas who seek no post, no glory for self but are purely driven with a strong desire to build a New India— resilient, resurgent, committed to sabka saath, sabka vikas,” she added.

Raking up the poll violence in West Bengal and Kerala, Irani added, “We are conscious of the sacrifices made by the families of karyakartas especially in Kerala and West Bengal. No words will ever be enough to pay homage to those who died. However, the best tribute would be that every day we contribute constructively to Nation building.”

Targetting the opposition, Irani added, “In the last 5 years not a day went by when Narendra Modi was not subjected to humiliation and hateful barbs by the opposition. However, as karyakartas we take pride that the citizens of the Nation stood by the PM through every endeavour, every initiative.

“This election was about the people versus the opposition. The people stood firm against the anarchists who screamed ‘ Bharat ke tukde honge’. It is to those citizens that I give my grateful thanks for they resolutely and unabashedly believed in ‘Bharat’ & her future.”

Irani is up against Congress President Rahul Gandhi from Amethi constituency in Uttar Pradesh. The constituency voted on May 6 in the fifth phase. The BJP leader held back-to-back roadshows and political rallies in the state in an effort to woo voters.