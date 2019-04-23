Jaipur Lok Sabha Constituency of Rajasthan: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Jaipur Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Northern state of Rajasthan and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on May 6.
Umrao Salodia of Bahujan Samaj Party, Jyoti Khandelwal of Indian National Congress and Ram Charan Bohra of Bharatiya Janata Party are a few prominent candidates contesting for general election 2019 from Jaipur Lok Sabha constituency of Rajasthan.
Voting for Lok Sabha election in Rajasthan will be held in two phases – April 29 and May 6 –and counting will be held on May 23.
Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Jaipur Lok Sabha constituency of Rajasthan.
Rajasthan Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|Umrao Salodia
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|2
|Jyoti Khandelwal
|Indian National Congress
|3
|Ram Charan Bohra
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|4
|Kuldeep Singh
|SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
|5
|Kailash Chand Jagarwal
|Ambedkarite Party of India
|6
|Bhanwar Lal Joshi
|Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party
|7
|Ram Sahay Meena Kalky
|Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
|8
|Sanjay Garg
|Swarna Bharat Party
|9
|P. Trilok Tiwari
|Rashtriya Samta Vikas Party
|10
|Kamal Bhargav
|Independent
|11
|Pankaj Patel
|Independent
|12
|Prashant Saini
|Independent
|13
|Babita Wadhwani
|Independent
|14
|Manoj Kumar Joshi
|Independent
|15
|Yakub Khan
|Independent
|16
|Yogesh Sharma
|Independent
|17
|Ram Charan Joshi
|Independent
|18
|Ram Janki Swami
|Independent
|19
|Ramlal Dhanaka
|Independent
|20
|Vinay Kumar Varma
|Independent
|21
|Virad Singla
|Independent
|22
|Sharad Chand Jain
|Independent
|23
|Shobhal Singh
|Independent
|24
|Haripal Bairwa
|Independent
Jaipur constituency covers eight assembly segments – Hawa Mahal, Vidhyadhar Nagar, Civil Lines, Kishan Pole, Adarsh Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Sanganer and Bagru.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Ramcharan Bohra of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won by getting an overwhelming margin of over 5.39 lakh votes. He had defeated Dr. Mahesh Joshi of the Indian National Congress (INC). Bohra had secured 863358 votes while Joshi got 324013 votes.