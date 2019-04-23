close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Jaipur Lok Sabha Constituency of Rajasthan: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Jaipur Lok Sabha constituency of Rajasthan.

Jaipur Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Northern state of Rajasthan and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on May 6.

Umrao Salodia of Bahujan Samaj Party, Jyoti Khandelwal of Indian National Congress and Ram Charan Bohra of Bharatiya Janata Party are a few prominent candidates contesting for general election 2019 from Jaipur Lok Sabha constituency of Rajasthan.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Rajasthan will be held in two phases – April 29 and May 6 –and counting will be held on May 23.

Rajasthan Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 Umrao Salodia Bahujan Samaj Party
2 Jyoti Khandelwal Indian National Congress
3 Ram Charan Bohra Bharatiya Janata Party
4 Kuldeep Singh SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
5 Kailash Chand Jagarwal Ambedkarite Party of India
6 Bhanwar Lal Joshi Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party
7 Ram Sahay Meena Kalky Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
8 Sanjay Garg Swarna Bharat Party
9 P. Trilok Tiwari Rashtriya Samta Vikas Party
10 Kamal Bhargav Independent
11 Pankaj Patel Independent
12 Prashant Saini Independent
13 Babita Wadhwani Independent
14 Manoj Kumar Joshi Independent
15 Yakub Khan Independent
16 Yogesh Sharma Independent
17 Ram Charan Joshi Independent
18 Ram Janki Swami Independent
19 Ramlal Dhanaka Independent
20 Vinay Kumar Varma Independent
21 Virad Singla Independent
22 Sharad Chand Jain Independent
23 Shobhal Singh Independent
24 Haripal Bairwa Independent

Also read: Jaipur Lok Sabha Constituency

Jaipur constituency covers eight assembly segments – Hawa Mahal, Vidhyadhar Nagar, Civil Lines, Kishan Pole, Adarsh Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Sanganer and Bagru.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Ramcharan Bohra of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won by getting an overwhelming margin of over 5.39 lakh votes. He had defeated Dr. Mahesh Joshi of the Indian National Congress (INC). Bohra had secured 863358 votes while Joshi got 324013 votes.

