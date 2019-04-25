close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Jammu and Kashmir: I-T raids underway at J&K People's Conference leader Imran Raza Ansari's property in Srinagar

ANI photo

SRINAGAR: The Income Tax Department raided properties related to former state minister and J&K People's Conference leader Imran Raza Ansari's in Srinagar.

A team of the I-T department raided commercial building North Point Tower, which houses several offices in it, located in Srinagar's Karan Nagar. The building is owned by businessman-turned-politician Ansari. Most of the offices deal with medical-surgical items and medicines.

Ansari is contesting from the Srinagar parliamentary constituency against National Conference's leader Farooq Abdullah. Polls for the seat were held on April 18. 

Ansari, a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member, had joined the People’s Conference (PC) led by Sajad Gani Lone in November 2018. He is reportedly the richest among the 12 candidates in fray from the Lok Sabha seat.

Irfan Raza Ansari owns various businesses and has total assets worth Rs 66.54 crores, according to an affidavit filed by him. He is the brother of former minister and Shia leader Imran Ansari, reported news agency PTI.  The 41-year-old Delhi University graduate had Rs 1.5 lakh cash in hand at the time of filing his nomination.
According to Ansari's poll affidavit, Ansari has movable assets worth Rs 7.34 crore, including a three Mercedes. 

