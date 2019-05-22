Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha election results: Watch Zee News live streaming

The fate of 79 candidates in the fray from Jammu and Kashmir will be decided on Thursday. The counting of votes began at 8 am for the six seats. Jammu and Kashmir registered a voter turnout of 29.39 per cent, a sharp dip of 20.33 per cent from 49.72 per cent in 2014 Lok Sabha election.

Some of the key candidates in the state are BJP's Jitender Singh, PDP's Mehbooba Mufti, NC's Farooq Abdullah and Hasnain Masoodi, Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Peoples Conference' Sajad Lone and Independent Engineer Rashid.

Ahead of the last phase, various incidents of mob violence were reported on Sunday and the security situation remained so tensed that the poll staff for 24 polling stations in Zainapora sub-division of Shopian had to be airlifted, instead of taking the 13-km-long journey by road.

Jammu and Baramulla, which went to polls under the first phase of Lok Sabha election, saw a voter turnout of 72.16 per cent and 34.61 per cent respectively. The first phase of the polling in Anantnag district on April 23 saw the highest turnout, at 13.61, while the second phase, involving the Kulgam district, on April 29 saw the voting percentage dip to 10.32. Shopian and Pulwama, which went to polls on May 6, recorded only 3 per cent polling. Udhampur, which went to polls on April 18, saw a voter turnout of 70 per cent while Srinagar witnessed a low turnout of 14.8 per cent.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly's six-year term was to end on March 16, 2021, but it got dissolved after a ruling coalition between the PDP and the BJP fell apart.

Times Now-VMR has predicted that BJP will get two seats in the state while National Conference will bag all the three seats in the Valley and Congress will get one. Mehbooba Mufti's PDP, which ruled the state in a coalition government with BJP, will not get any of the six Lok Sabha seats in the state, said the exit poll.