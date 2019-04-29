close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Jamshedpur Lok Sabha Constituency of Jharkhand: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Jamshedpur Lok Sabha Constituency of Jharkhand.

File Photo

Jamshedpur Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the eastern state of Jharkhand and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on May 12.

Anjana Mahata of All India Trinamool Congress, Ashraf Hussain of Bahujan Samaj Party and Bidyut Baran Mahato of Bharatiya Janata Party are a few prominent candidates contesting for general elections 2019 from Jamshedpur Lok Sabha Constituency of Jharkhand.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Jharkhand are being held in four phases on April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. The counting will be held on May 23.

Jharkhand Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 Anjana Mahata All India Trinamool Congress
2 Ashraf Hussain Bahujan Samaj Party
3 Champai Soren Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
4 Bidyut Baran Mahato Bharatiya Janata Party
5 Angad Mahato Amra Bangalee
6 Asjadullah Imran Bharat Prabhat Party
7 Qamar Raza Khan Bhartiya Panchyat Party
8 Chandra Shekhar Mahato Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
9 Panmani Singh SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
10 Malay Kumar Mahato Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Red Star
11 Mahesh Kumar Right to Recall Party
12 Ranjit Kumar Singh Jharkhand Party
13 Shekh Akhir Uddin Jharkhand Party (Naren)
14 Sabita Kaibarto Aihra National Party
15 Subrat Kumar Pradhan Ambedkarite Party of India
16 Surya Singh Besra Jharkhand People's Party
17 Asit Kumar Singh Independent
18 Dinesh Mahato Independent
19 Deepak Kumar Giri Independent
20 Mubin Khan Independent
21 Rakesh Kumar Independent
22 Shailesh Kumar Singh Independent
23 Sarita Anand Independent

Also read: Jamshedpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Jamshedpur constituency covers six assembly segments – Baharagora, Ghatsila, Potka, Jugsalai, Jamshedpur East and Jamshedpur West. 

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Bidyut Baran Mahato of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – won by getting a margin of over 99 thousand votes. He had defeated Dr. Ajoy Kumar of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik). Mahato had secured 464153 votes while Ajoy Kumar got 364277 votes.

