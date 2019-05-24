Kamal Haasan congratulates BJP, urges it to treat Tamil Nadu on equal footing

A day after the results of India’s Parliamentary elections results and the results of bypolls to few State Assembly constituencies were declared debutant politician Kamal Haasan thanked those who voted for his party Makkal Needhi Maiam and also congratulated the BJP for their win.

Speaking to reporters at his party office, Haasan said that his party was a like a 15-month old baby and how the people had shown faith and thanked them for voting for Makkal Needhi Maiam’s brand of honest politics. However, Haasan’s party on debut did not win any seats in the 22 Assembly bye-polls in Tamil Nadu or the 39 parliamentary seats across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Responding to questions on the massive victory of the BJP, Haasan said, its people’s verdict, but not that of the people of Tamil Nadu, this was a reference to the BJP-led NDA winning only a single seat of the 38 seats in the state. It is their responsibility to ensure that they would work for the welfare of Tamil Nadu, and consider the state on equal footing with the ones that they have won.

Clarifying his party’s stance on certain Central Government projects that faced opposition from Tamil Nadu, he said, “we are not against development, but we don’t want such projects on fertile agricultural lands.

While Haasan’s party drew a blank in the polls, they made a statement by exceeding one lakh votes in few constituencies and by coming third in few others. He said, we have done well given that we are a new party and did not establish ourselves after splitting from any other political outfit. The main obstacles for our party was widespread poverty and money distribution in the rural pockets, he added in response to queries of his party having done better in urban areas.

However, he added, “in certain areas we have 12per cent vote share and our average vote share is nearly 5 per cent”. Expressing happiness over his party’s decision to go alone sans alignments with major parties, he said that the analysts, advisors on their side foresaw a bright future for the fledgling party.