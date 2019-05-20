close

Election 2019

Lok Sabha election 2019

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy irked by satire shows on news channels, wants law to regulate media

The Karnataka CM also lashed out at some news channels for raising doubts about the longevity of the JDS-Congress coalition government in the state.

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday came down heavily on news channel over "belittling" of politicians on their satire programmes, stressing that it is high time that a law should be brought to stop media to making fun of politicians.

The Karnataka CM also lashed out at some news channels for raising doubts about the longevity of the JDS-Congress coalition government in the state. Kumaraswamy remarked that the coalition government headed by him would continue with the "good wishes" of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

"What do you think of politicians? You think that we are so easily available to be mocked? Who has given you powers to present everything sarcastically. Whom are you trying to favour by belittling us among the masses? I feel the need to bring in a law," said the Karnataka CM.

Kumaraswamy reiterated that the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the state was stable and it had the full support and blessings of Congress leaders. "This government will not go so easily as is being projected that soon after the election results on May 23 (the government would fall). It will continue with the good wishes of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and (former chief minister) Siddaramaiah. We are not surviving because of media but because of 6.5 crore people of the state. I am not scared of them (media) at all. I dont care... If I see all the episodes of their stories in the electronic media, I will lose sleep," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Kumaraswamy also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for visiting Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines. "When we go to shrines, it is called Temple Run but they (news channels) are clueless when Modi goes to Badrinath (Kedarnath)," he said.

The Karnataka CM alleged that Modi's visit to these two shrines was meant to polarise voters ahead of the last phase of Lok Sabha election, which was held on Sunday. "They said it was not for elections ...Then what it was for? Didnt he sit there because his vote share is shrinking? If not that, then what else is the reason for sitting there meditating on Shiva," the chief minister asked. 

Lok Sabha election 2019India election 2019general election 2019Lok Sabha election results 2019India election results 2019General election results 2019Lok Sabha results 2019election results 2019
