Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy calls exit poll results 'artificially engineered', questions credibility of EVMs

A day after the exit polls were predicted for the different parties contesting in the Lok Sabha election, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday criticised the exit poll results and also the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Taking to Twitter, the CM said that the exit poll exercise is "an effort to create a false impression of a wave in favour of one particular leader and the party". He said that the Opposition had earlier expressed concern over the credibility of EVMs under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule and had even approached the Supreme Court asking for a traditional ballot paper election to avoid defective EVMs that are vulnerable to fraud. He added that even developed countries vote through the paper ballots.

Taking a swipe at the exit poll results, the CM stressed that it "reiterated the serious concern of the Opposition parties on misuse of vulnerable EVMs for electoral gains by the ruling party". "Entire Opposition political parties had expressed concern over the credibility of EVMs under PM @narendramodi's rule. Opposition parties even knocked the doors of the Supre Court asking for a traditional ballot paper elections to avoid defective EVMs that are vulnerable to fraud," tweeted the CM.

Speaking on the exit poll results that was predicted on May 19 (Sunday), he said that these are creating "an impression that there is still a Modi wave in the country", adding that it is being used by the BJP to lure regional parties to fill any shortfall after the results on May 23. He also added that "it is just an exit poll, not exact poll".

"Worldwide, even developed countries have opted for traditional polls through paper ballots. The exit poll surveys on May 19 only reiterated the serious concern of the Opposition parties on misuse of vulnerable EVMs for electoral gains by the ruling party. Exit polls are being used to create an impression that there is still a Modi wave in the country. This artificially engineered or manufactured Modi wave is being used by the BJP to lure regional parties well in advance to fill any shortfall after the results on May 23," further tweeted CM Kumaraswamy.

"The entire exit poll exercise was an effort to create a false impression of a wave in favour of one particular leader and the party. As they say, it is just an exit poll, not exact poll," also tweeted the CM.