close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election results 2019

Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy calls exit poll results 'artificially engineered', questions credibility of EVMs

Taking to Twitter, the CM said that the exit poll exercise is "an effort to create a false impression of a wave in favour of one particular leader and the party".

Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy calls exit poll results &#039;artificially engineered&#039;, questions credibility of EVMs

A day after the exit polls were predicted for the different parties contesting in the Lok Sabha election, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday criticised the exit poll results and also the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Taking to Twitter, the CM said that the exit poll exercise is "an effort to create a false impression of a wave in favour of one particular leader and the party". He said that the Opposition had earlier expressed concern over the credibility of EVMs under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule and had even approached the Supreme Court asking for a traditional ballot paper election to avoid defective EVMs that are vulnerable to fraud. He added that even developed countries vote through the paper ballots. 

Live TV

Taking a swipe at the exit poll results, the CM stressed that it "reiterated the serious concern of the Opposition parties on misuse of vulnerable EVMs for electoral gains by the ruling party". "Entire Opposition political parties had expressed concern over the credibility of EVMs under PM @narendramodi's rule. Opposition parties even knocked the doors of the Supre Court asking for a traditional ballot paper elections to avoid defective EVMs that are vulnerable to fraud," tweeted the CM.

Speaking on the exit poll results that was predicted on May 19 (Sunday), he said that these are creating "an impression that there is still a Modi wave in the country", adding that it is being used by the BJP to lure regional parties to fill any shortfall after the results on May 23. He also added that "it is just an exit poll, not exact poll".

"Worldwide, even developed countries have opted for traditional polls through paper ballots. The exit poll surveys on May 19 only reiterated the serious concern of the Opposition parties on misuse of vulnerable EVMs for electoral gains by the ruling party. Exit polls are being used to create an impression that there is still a Modi wave in the country. This artificially engineered or manufactured Modi wave is being used by the BJP to lure regional parties well in advance to fill any shortfall after the results on May 23," further tweeted CM Kumaraswamy.

"The entire exit poll exercise was an effort to create a false impression of a wave in favour of one particular leader and the party. As they say, it is just an exit poll, not exact poll," also tweeted the CM.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election results 2019India election results 2019General election results 2019Lok Sabha results 2019election results 2019Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

Congress supporter kills man for voting for BJP in Madhya Pradesh

Must Watch

PT5M58S

Watch: Know what people of Patna have to say about LS elections Exit Poll results