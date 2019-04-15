Keonjhar Lok Sabha Constituency of Odisha: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Keonjhar Parliamentary Constituency is one of the 21 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state of Odisha.

Ananta Nayak of Bharatiya Janata Party, Chandrani Murmu of Biju Janata Dal, Durga Chandra Pingua of Bahujan Samaj Party and Mohan Kumar Hembram of Indian National Congress are a few noted candidates for general election 2019 from the Keonjhar Lok Sabha Constituency of Odisha.

It was formed before the elections of 1957. The Keonjhar Lok Sabha Constituency (constituency number 4) is reserved for the ST.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Keonjhar Lok Sabha Constituency of Odisha.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Ananta Nayak Bharatiya Janata Party 2 Chandrani Murmu Biju Janata Dal 3 Durga Chandra Pingua Bahujan Samaj Party 4 Mohan Kumar Hembram Indian National Congress 5 Prafulla Nayak All India Forward Bloc 6 Ramesh Laguri Bahujan Mukti Party 7 Dr. Sudarshan Lohar Rashtriya Indepndent Morcha 8 Lalmohan Hansda Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha

The election here will be conducted on April 23, 2019, as per the Phase III schedule announced by the ECI. The results will be declared on May 23.

Sakuntala Laguri of BJD is the incumbent Member of Parliament from this constituency. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Sakuntala Laguri bagged 434471 votes and defeated Ananta Nayak of the BJP.