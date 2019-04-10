Kollam Lok Sabha constituency of Kerala: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Kollam, formerly Quilon Lok Sabha constituency, is one of the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala. The current sitting Member of Parliament from Kollam Lok Sabha seat is NK Premachandran of Revolutionary Socialist Party.

Premachandran had won the seat after defeating CPI(M) candidate M A Baby by a margin of 37,649 votes.

This year, the Left has named KN Balagopal from the seat whereas NK Premachandran will once again contest the seat on Revolutionary Socialist Party ticket. BJP has fielded Sabu Varghese from the seat.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Kollam Lok Sabha constituency of Kerala.

1 N.K.Premachandran Revolutionary Socialist Party 2 K.N.Balagopal Communist Party of India (Marxist) 3 Adv.K.V.Sabu Bharatiya Janata Party 4 Twinkle Prabhakaran SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 5 N.Jayarajan Independent 6 Nagaraj.G Independent 7 Dr.Sreekumar.J Independent 8 Saji Kollam Independent 9 Suni Kalluvathukkal Independent

Seven assembly segments make up the constituency of Kollam which are — Chavara, Punalur, Chadayamangalam, Kundara, Kollam, Eravipuram and Chathannoor.

Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place in seven phases across the country – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. The results would be declared on May 23.