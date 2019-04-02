Lakshadweep Lok Sabha constituency: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Lakshadweep is the smallest Lok Sabha constituency in terms of voters and is reserved for candidates from Scheduled Tribes. Voters in this constituency will cast their votes in the first phase of Lok Sabha 2019 election - on April 11. Results will be declared on 23rd May 2019.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from the Lakshadweep Lok Sabha constituency:-

1 SHAREEF KHAN Communist Party of India (Marxist) 2 DR. MOHAMMED SADIQUE KP Janata Dal (United) 3 MOHAMMED FAIZAL PP Nationalist Congress Party 4 HAMDULLAH SAYEED Indian National Congress 5 MOHAMMED FAIZAL PP Nationalist Congress Party 6 KOYA ARAFA MIRAGE Nationalist Congress Party 7 ABDUL KHADER HAJI Bharatiya Janata Party 8 ALI AKBAR K. Communist Party of India

Till 1967 Lok Sabha polls, the candidate from this constituency was appointed directly by the President. The situation, however, changed after the election with voters being given the right to choose their MP.

PM Sayeed was a dominant political figure in Lakshadweep Lok Sabha Constituency and had won eight consecutive Lok Sabha elections from here till 2004. Sayeed began his political career as an independent. He won the 1971 Lok Sabha election unopposed as a Congress candidate.

BJP's Pookunhi Koya ended Sayeed's dominance in 2004.

Congress managed to snatch back this parliamentary seat in 2009 when Muhammed Hamdulla Sayeed defeated Koya by around two thousand votes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Mohammed Faizal of Nationalist Congress Party left Congress and BJP candidates behind for a win.

Faizal has once again been named as NCP's candidate for Lok Sabha 2019 election. He will face off against Sayeed, BJP's Abdul Khader Haji and CPI (M)'s Sherif Khan, among others.