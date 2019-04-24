close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Lalganj Lok Sabha constituency

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Bharatiya Janata Party's Neelam Sonkar had won the Lalganj Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 63,086 votes.

Lalganj is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh is being held in all seven phases from 11 April to May 19. Voting in Lalganj Lok Sabha constituency is in the sixth phase on May 12 and counting is on May 23.

Lalganj parliamentary constituency comprises of five assembly segments namely Atrauliy, Atraulia Nizamabad, Phoolpur Pawai, Didarganj and Lalganj.

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

In the 2009 election, Bahujan Samaj Party's Dr Baliram had won the seat by securing 2,07,998 votes. Bharatiya Janata Party's Neelam Sonkar had bagged the second spot with 168050 votes while Samajwadi Party's Daroga Prasad Saroj secured 147182 votes.

In the 2009 election, Bahujan Samaj Party's Dr Baliram had won the seat by securing 2,07,998 votes. Bharatiya Janata Party's Neelam Sonkar had bagged the second spot with 168050 votes while Samajwadi Party's Daroga Prasad Saroj secured 147182 votes.

In Lalganj, 64.52 per cent or 8,99,548 voters had exercised their franchise in the 2014 election. Of the 14 contestants who were in the fray, 11 had lost their deposits.

In 2019, Bharatiya Janata Party has yet again fielded sitting MP Neelam Sonkar. As part of the SP-BSP alliance, Bahujan Samaj Party has named Sangeeta from the seat. Pankaj Mohan is contesting on a Congress ticket while others in the fray include Triloki from Communist Party of India, Ajeet Kumar Sonkar from Aam Aadmi Party.

