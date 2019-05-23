List of Bihar Lok Sabha Election 2019 winners; NDA, Mahagathbandhan

The maximum Lok Sabha seats in Bihar are 40. The state will witness a tough fight between NDA and Mahagathbandhan. The NDA is made up of BJP, JD (U), and LJP while the Mahagathbandhan is made up of RJD, Congress, Hindustani Awami Morcha, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party and Vikassheel Insaan Party.
Bihar voted in all the seven phases of the Lok Sabha election 2019. A total of 625 candidates are in the fray from the state. The state recorded 53.06% turnout in first phase, 58.14% in second phase, 60% in third phase, 58.92% in fourth phase, 57.86% in fifth phase, 59.38% in sixth phase and 53.55% in seventh phase.
|Constituency
|Winner
|Party
|Valmiki Nagar
|Paschim Champaran
|Purvi Champaran
|Sheohar
|Sitamarhi
|Madhubani
|Jhanjharpur
|Supaul
|Araria
|Kishanganj
|Katihar
|Purnia
|Madhepura
|Darbhanga
|Muzaffarpur
|Vaishali
|Gopalganj (SC)
|Siwan
|Maharajganj
|Saran
|Hajipur (SC)
|Ujiarpur
|Samastipur (SC)
|Begusarai
|Khagaria
|Bhagalpur
|Banka
|Munger
|Nalanda
|Patna Sahib
|Pataliputra
|Arrah
|Buxar
|Sasaram (SC)
|Karakat
|Jahanabad
|Aurangabad
|Gaya (SC)
|Nawada
|Jamui (SC)
In the year 2014, BJP had won 22 seats in the state while its allies LJP and RLSP had won 6 and 4 seats respectively. Congress had won just two seats, whereas RJD and JD(U) had won four and two seats respectively. This time, however, JD(U) has contested in alliance with BJP and RLSP left the NDA to join the grand alliance.
Voting for general election 2019 took place in 7 phases with the last phase culminating on May 19.
There are total 542 seats in the Lok Sabha election 2019. A large number of voters came out to exercise their franchise during the polls and choose the 17th Lok Sabha of the nation.