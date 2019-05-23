List of Bihar Lok Sabha Election 2019 winners; NDA, Mahagathbandhan

The maximum Lok Sabha seats in Bihar are 40. The state will witness a tough fight between NDA and Mahagathbandhan. The NDA is made up of BJP, JD (U), and LJP while the Mahagathbandhan is made up of RJD, Congress, Hindustani Awami Morcha, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party and Vikassheel Insaan Party.

Bihar voted in all the seven phases of the Lok Sabha election 2019. A total of 625 candidates are in the fray from the state. The state recorded 53.06% turnout in first phase, 58.14% in second phase, 60% in third phase, 58.92% in fourth phase, 57.86% in fifth phase, 59.38% in sixth phase and 53.55% in seventh phase.