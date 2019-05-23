List of Haryana Lok Sabha Election 2019 winners

Haryana has a maximum of 10 seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2019. The state will witness a tough fight, majorly between BJP and Congress with over 223 candidates, including two Union ministers and a former chief minister, contesting for the 10 seats.

The prominent candidates contesting in Haryana are Union Ministers Rao Inderjit Singh from Gurgaon and Krishan Pal Gurjar from Faridabad.

Other contestants include former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Sonipat JJP leader Dushyant Chautala and Kumari Selja from Ambala belonging to the Congress.

Here is the list of the successful candidates from Haryana in the Lok Sabha election 2019: