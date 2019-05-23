close

Lok Sabha election results 2019

List of Haryana Lok Sabha Election 2019 winners

Haryana has a maximum of 10 seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2019. The state will witness a tough fight, majorly between BJP and Congress with over 223 candidates, including two Union ministers and a former chief minister, contesting for the 10 seats.

Haryana has a maximum of 10 seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2019. The state will witness a tough fight, majorly between BJP and Congress with over 223 candidates, including two Union ministers and a former chief minister, contesting for the 10 seats.

The prominent candidates contesting in Haryana are Union Ministers Rao Inderjit Singh from Gurgaon and Krishan Pal Gurjar from Faridabad.

Other contestants include former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Sonipat JJP leader Dushyant Chautala and Kumari Selja from Ambala belonging to the Congress.

Here is the list of the successful candidates from Haryana in the Lok Sabha election 2019:

Constituency Winner Party
Ambala    
Kurukshetra    
Sirsa    
Hisar    
Karnal    
Sonipat    
Rohtak    
Bhiwani-Mahendragarh    
Gurgaon    
Faridabad    

 

Live TV

The state went to poll in a single phase on May 12, 2019, and had over 70 per cent voter turnout.

In the year 2014, the BJP emerged victorious by winning seven seats in Haryana, the INLD won two, while the Congress won only one seat. This time too, BJP is predicted to be having the upper hand as exit polls suggest the Saffron party winning eight seats in the general elections while Congress is predicted to be winning only two. The exit poll also predicted that INLD and the JJP-AAP alliance might not win any seat in the state.

 

