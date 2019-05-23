close

List of Punjab Lok Sabha Election 2019 winners

Punjab has a total of 13 constituencies. The fight is all set to take place between the Indian National Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party and Aam Aadmi Party.

Punjab Lok Sabha election result 2019

The key candidates in the fray are BJP's Sunny Deol from Gurdaspur, Hardeep Singh Puri from Amritsar, Sukhbir Singh Badal from Firozpur, Harsimrat Kaur Badal from Bathinda, Congress' Sunil Jakhar from Gurdaspur, Hardeep Puri from Amritsar, Preneet Kaur from Patiala, Manish Tiwari from Anandpur Sahib and AAP's Bhagwant Mann.

The exit polls are in favour of the Congress despite BJP's inclusion of some of the popular faces of the film industry.

Here is the list of the successful candidates from Punjab in the Lok Sabha election 2019:

Constituency Winner Party
Gurdaspur    
Amritsar    
Khadoor Sahib    
Jalandhar    
Hoshiarpur    
Anandpur Sahib    
Ludhiana    
Fatehgarh Sahib    
Faridkot    
Firozpur    
Bathinda    
Sangrur    
Patiala    

The state saw a 62.07% voter turnout for the Lok Sabha poll amid clashes between Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP workers in the state.

Out of the 13 constituencies, nine are for General Category while four constituencies – Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Fatehgarh Sahib and Faridkot – were reserved for Scheduled Castes.

Punjab has approximately 2,08,92,674 electors out of which 1,10,59,828 are males, 98,32,286 are females and 560 electors are from third gender.

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AAP opened its way out by winning four seats, Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party won six seats while the Indian National Congress could manage only two seats.

