Live Updates: Mamata Banerjee-led TMC core committee meet today; several changes expected

NEW DELHI: The first meeting of the new Union Cabinet is likely to be held on Friday evening, sources told Zee News. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his Council of Ministers took oath of office in a glittering ceremony, attended by nearly 8000 guests, in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday evening.

The 58-member ministry saw 20 first-time Union ministers including BJP chief Amit Shah, former Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar and two former chief ministers Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Arjun Munda.

Here are the live updates on May 31 (Friday):

# Mamata Banerjee to hold Trinamool Congress' core committee meeting at her Kalighat residence at 3 pm today. Several changes expected in the party structure.

# Traditional Indian wear with hues of saffron and use of Hindi language for oath-taking were the overriding themes at the glittering swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers of the new NDA government.

# One-third of the total ministers in the Modi's 2.0 Cabinet are the first-timers, which includes BJP president Amit Shah and former foreign secretary S Jaishankar. Two former chief ministers -- Ramesh Pokhriyal (Uttarakhand) and Arjun Munda (Jharkhand) -- have taken oath as Union ministers for the first time.

# The first Cabinet meeting of the newly inducted government will be held on Friday around 5 pm, a day after Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister for a second consecutive term. PM Modi, 68, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by President Ram Nath Kovind at a glittering ceremony at the forecourt of majestic Rashtrapati Bhavan.