Lok Sabha 2019 election live updates: In Odisha, PM Modi blames BJD govt for lethargy

With the first phase of voting in Lok Sabha 2019 election fast approaching - on April 11, political parties and their respective leaders are putting finishing touches on their strategies and reaching out to voters in a big way.

Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads the charge for the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress is set to release its manifesto with their pro-poor scheme called 'NYAY' already being touted as the main highlight. Regional players like Mamata Banerjee, Chandrababu Naidu, Mayawati and Omar Abdullah too are leaving no stone unturned to take political potshots at rivals while trying to clear the way for their respective electoral success.

Here are the live and latest updates from Tuesday (April 2):

* PM Modi addresses his first rally of the day, in Odisha's Kalahandi.

- Schemes and work of the central government could have reached Odisha a lot quicker if the state government was formed by BJP. The problem lies with the state government here which has not cooperated.

- We have tried to bring as many schemes and projects to Odisha as was possible despite the lack of cooperation from the government here.

- Congress and BJD have conspired to keep the poor the way they are. They have cheated the poor after every election.

- Rajiv Gandhi had once said that he (Centre) sends one Rupee but only 15 Paise reaches Kalahandi. What did Congress do about it? Was it not their responsibility to ensure full amount reaches? Were they not all-powerful back then? Will you forgive those who stole from the poor? When elections come, Congress starts chanting pro-poor mantra, then forget all about them.

- Congress will tell you all about the illness but do nothing to give a cure or solution.

* Union minister and BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey granted bail in connection with a case against him on charges of misbehaving with Buxar SDM and for violating Model Code of Conduct.

* PM Modi will be in Bihar's Jamui and Gaya where he will have a rally each. Then, he will Odisha's Bhawanipatna.