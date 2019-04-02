हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Lok Sabha 2019 election live updates: PM Modi to campaign in Bihar and Odisha

The election season has well and truly set in across the country with the first phase of voting just nine days away - on April 11.

Lok Sabha 2019 election live updates: PM Modi to campaign in Bihar and Odisha

With the first phase of voting in Lok Sabha 2019 election fast approaching - on April 11, political parties and their respective leaders are putting finishing touches on their strategies and reaching out to voters in a big way.

Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads the charge for the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress is set to release its manifesto with their pro-poor scheme called 'NYAY' already being touted as the main highlight. Regional players like Mamata Banerjee, Chandrababu Naidu, Mayawati and Omar Abdullah too are leaving no stone unturned to take political potshots at rivals while trying to clear the way for their respective electoral success.

Here are the live and latest updates from Tuesday (April 2):

* Congress is set to release its manifesto today. (Read full report here)

* PM Modi will be in Bihar's Jamui and Gaya where he will have a rally each. Then, he will Odisha's Bhawanipatna.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019BJPCongressPM Narendra ModiRahul Gandhi
Next
Story

97 FIRs, daily diary entries against political parties, others for poll code violation: Delhi Chief Electoral Officer

Must Watch

PT6M12S

News 50: Watch top news at this hour