Lok Sabha 2019 election live updates: PM Modi to campaign in Bihar and Odisha

With the first phase of voting in Lok Sabha 2019 election fast approaching - on April 11, political parties and their respective leaders are putting finishing touches on their strategies and reaching out to voters in a big way.

Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads the charge for the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress is set to release its manifesto with their pro-poor scheme called 'NYAY' already being touted as the main highlight. Regional players like Mamata Banerjee, Chandrababu Naidu, Mayawati and Omar Abdullah too are leaving no stone unturned to take political potshots at rivals while trying to clear the way for their respective electoral success.

Here are the live and latest updates from Tuesday (April 2):

* Congress is set to release its manifesto today. (Read full report here)

* PM Modi will be in Bihar's Jamui and Gaya where he will have a rally each. Then, he will Odisha's Bhawanipatna.