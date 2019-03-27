हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Lok Sabha 2019 election live updates: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit Amethi today

Star campaigners of various political parties have hit the ground running with a little over two weeks to go for the first phase of voting in Lok Sabha 2019 election.

Lok Sabha 2019 election live updates: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit Amethi today
PTI Photo

Political parties are leaving no stone unturned in a bid to woo voters with promises and assurances galore. Leaders of different parties - apart from targeting one another - have started highlighting the achievements of their respective parties and are expected to go the extra distance on the campaign trail.

There have also been reports of some leaders being disgruntled with their respective parties over ticket distribution. While the list of leaders switching allegiances continues to swell, the election trail is only hotting up.

Here are the live and latest updates from Wednesday (March 27):

* Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi to arrive in Amethi and will hold a meeting with booth-level party presidents. Amethi is the parliamentary constituency of Rahul Gandhi.

