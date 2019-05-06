Lok Sabha election 2019: A look at key contests in fifth phase

Voting for the fifth phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha election 2019 started at 7am on Monday at 51 parliamentary constituencies spread across seven states.
Take a look at some of the key contests in the fifth phase:
UTTAR PRADESH
DHAURAHRA
Key candidates: Rekha Verma (BJP), Jitin Prasada (Congress), Arshad Siddiqui (BSP)
2014 result: BJP’s Rekha Verma defeated BSP’s Daud Ahmed by 125,000 votes.
LUCKNOW
Key candidates: Rajnath Singh (BJP), Acharya n Pramod Krishnam (Congress), Poonam Sinha (SP)
2014 result: Rajnath Singh defeated Rita Bahuguna Joshi of Congress by 272,000 votes.
RAE BARELI
Key candidates: Sonia Gandhi (Congress), Dinesh Pratap Singh (BJP)
2014 result: Sonia Gandhi won this seat after defeating Ajay Agarwal of BJP by 352,000 votes.
AMETHI
Key candidates: Rahul Gandhi (Congress), Smriti Irani (BJP)
2014 result: Congress president Rahul Gandhi defeated Smriti Irani by 100,000 votes.
BAHRAICH (RESERVED)
Key candidates: Savitri Bai Phule (Congress), Akshaywar Lal Gaur (BJP), Shabbir Ahmed Balmiki (SP)
2014 result: Savitri Bai Phule (who was then with BJP) defeated SP’s Shabbir Ahmed Balmiki by 95,000 votes.
RAJASTHAN
JAIPUR RURAL
Key candidates: Krishna Poonia (Congress), Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (BJP), Virender Singh Bidhuri (BSP)
2014 result: BJP’s Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore defeated Congress’s CP Joshi by 332,896 votes.
ALWAR
Key candidates: Bhanwar Jitendra Singh (Congress), Balak Nath (BJP), Imran Khan (BSP)
2014 result: BJP’s late Chand Nath won this seat after defeating Jitendra Singh of Congress by 283,895 votes.
BIHAR
SARAN
Key candidates: Rajiv Pratap Rudy (BJP), Chandrika Rai (RJD)
2014 result: BJP’s Rajiv Pratap Rudy defeated n RJD’s Rabri Devi by 40,948 votes.
HAJIPUR
Key candidates: Pashupati Paras (LJP), Shiv Chandra Ram (RJD)
2014 result: Ramvilas Paswan of LJP defeated Congress' Sanjeev Prasad Toni by 225,500 votes.
WEST BENGAL
BARRACKPORE
Key candidates: Dinesh Trivedi (TMC), Arjun Singh (BJP), Gargi Chatterjee (CPI-M), Mohammed Alam (Congress)
2014 result: Dinesh Trivedi defeated Subhashini Ali of CPI-M by 206,773 votes.
JHARKHAND
KHUNTI (SCHEDULED TRIBE)
Key candidates: Arjun Munda (BJP), Kalicharan n Munda (Congress)
2014 result: BJP’s Karia Munda defeated Enoss Ekka of Jharkhand Party by 92,248 votes.
HAZARIBAGH
Key candidates: Jayant Sinha (BJP), Gopal Sahu (Congress)
2014 result: Jayant Sinha defeated Saurabh Narayan Singh of Congress by 159,128 votes.
JAMMU & KAHSMIR
LADAKH
Key candidates: Rigzin Spalbar (Congress), Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (BJP), Asgar Ali Karbalai and Sajjad Hussain (Independents).
2014 result: BJP’s Thupsun Chewang defeated Ghulam Raza of Congress by just 36 votes.