Lok Sabha election 2019

Lok Sabha Election 2019: BJP enters alliance with Apna Dal in UP, Anupriya Patel to contest from Mirzapur

Discussions on the second seat and which candidate will contest is still underway, said Amit Shah.

Play

LUCKNOW: After days of speculations, Apna Dal (S) reaffirmed its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019 and will contest from two constituencies.

Union Minister and Apna Dal (S) leader Anupriya Patel will contest from the Mirzapur seat, confirmed BJP president Amit Shah on Twitter. Discussions on the second seat and which candidate will contest is still underway, he added.

Apna Dal (S) and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party are BJP's two core allies in UP. In the last Lok Sabha election, the BJP won 71 seats in UP while ally Apna Dal (S) bagged two.

Following the announcement, Patel thanked Shah on efforts to save the alliance and addressing grievances in a tweet.

Amid tension with the BJP, the Apna Dal leaders had called a meeting of all its state and national leaders in Lucknow on February 28.

Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019BJPApna Dal (S)Anupriya Patel
