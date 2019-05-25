close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Lok Sabha election 2019: List of seats which BJP won by a margin of over 5 lakh votes

Narendra Modi-led BJP performed spectacularly in Lok Sabha election 2019 to win 303 seats of its own. The performance is even better than what the BJP achieved in 2014 when it had won 282 seats. The dominance of BJP in this election can be gauged from the fact that the saffron party has won 15 seats by a margin of over 5 lakh votes. Here is the complete list of seats which the BJP has won by a margin of over 5 lakh votes:

Parliamentary constituency Candidate's name Victory of margin
Gandhinagar Amit Shah 5,57,014
Navsari C R Patil 6,89,668
Surat Darshana Vikram Jardosh 5,48,230
Vadodara Ranjanben Bhatt 5,89,177
Faridabad Krishan Pal 6,38,239
Karnal Sanjay Bhatia 6,56,142
Hoshangabad Uday Pratap Singh 5,53,682
Indore Shankar Lalwani 5,47,754
Vidisha Ramakant Bhargava 5,03,084
North West Delhi Hans Raj Hans 5,53,897
West Delhi Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma 578486
Bhilwara Subhash Chand Baheria 6,12,000
Chittorgarh Chandra Prakash Joshi 5,76,247
Rajsamand Diya Kumari 5,51,916
Ghaziabad Vijay Kumar Singh 5,01,500

The BJP-led NDA bagged 354 out of 542 seats for which elections were held and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday to stake claim to form the government. It is expected that Narendra Modi would take oath next week.

