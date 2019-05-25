Lok Sabha election 2019: List of seats which BJP won by a margin of over 5 lakh votes

Narendra Modi-led BJP performed spectacularly in Lok Sabha election 2019 to win 303 seats of its own. The performance is even better than what the BJP achieved in 2014 when it had won 282 seats. The dominance of BJP in this election can be gauged from the fact that the saffron party has won 15 seats by a margin of over 5 lakh votes. Here is the complete list of seats which the BJP has won by a margin of over 5 lakh votes:

Parliamentary constituency Candidate's name Victory of margin Gandhinagar Amit Shah 5,57,014 Navsari C R Patil 6,89,668 Surat Darshana Vikram Jardosh 5,48,230 Vadodara Ranjanben Bhatt 5,89,177 Faridabad Krishan Pal 6,38,239 Karnal Sanjay Bhatia 6,56,142 Hoshangabad Uday Pratap Singh 5,53,682 Indore Shankar Lalwani 5,47,754 Vidisha Ramakant Bhargava 5,03,084 North West Delhi Hans Raj Hans 5,53,897 West Delhi Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma 578486 Bhilwara Subhash Chand Baheria 6,12,000 Chittorgarh Chandra Prakash Joshi 5,76,247 Rajsamand Diya Kumari 5,51,916 Ghaziabad Vijay Kumar Singh 5,01,500 The BJP-led NDA bagged 354 out of 542 seats for which elections were held and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday to stake claim to form the government. It is expected that Narendra Modi would take oath next week.