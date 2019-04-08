Lok Sabha election 2019 live: BJP's sankalp patra focuses on muscular defence policy, India as 3rd largest economy

With just three days left for the first phase of seven-phase Lok Sabha poll leaders of all political parties are engaged in hectic campaigning.

BJP on Monday released its Sankalp Patra for Lok Sabha poll in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and other senior BJP leaders.

PM Modi will campaign in three states — Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. In Maharashtra, the prime minister will address a rally at Osmanabad and in Karnataka he will address a rally at Chitradurga. After Chitradurga, PM Modi will reach Mysuru. After addressing a rally in Mysuru, Modi will reach Tamil Nadu to address a public meeting.

Around 90 crore voters will elect the representatives from 543 Lok Sabha constituencies in the upcoming General Election and the results will be announced on May 23.

Here are all the latest updates for April 8:

* "The NDA and the BJP are already a government in power and we hope to go into our second term. We have been a high performing government," said Jaitley.

* BJP manifesto is rooted in Indian reality, said Arun Jaitley, adding the manifesto is not prepared with a tukde-tukde or Ivy League mindset.

* Women's welfare and development will be accorded a high priority at all levels within the government, and the BJP is committed to 33% reservation in parliament and state assemblies through a constitutional amendment," Rajnath Singh said.

* "We reiterate our stand on Ram Mandir. We will explore all possibilities within the framework of the Constitution and all necessary expeditious construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya," said Rajnath Singh.

* "We will provide short-term new agriculture loans up to Rs. 1 lakh at a 0% interest rate for 1-5 years on the condition of prompt repayment of the principal amount," said Rajnath Singh.

* "We reiterate our position since the time of the Jan Sangh to the abrogation of Article 370. We are committed to annulling Article 35A of the Constitution of India as the provision is discriminatory against non-permanent residents and women of Jammu and Kashmir," said Rajnath Singh.

* BJP promises to give pension facility to small & marginal farmers after 60 years of age

* Rajnath Singh highlighted the important points of Sankalp Patra, saying the party is committed to pass the Uniform Civil Code, Citizenship Amendment Bill and build Ram Mandir within the framework of the Constitution.

* "We're presenting it as a vision document, not only do draw the satisfaction but also the pride and aspirations of crores of Indians," Singh said.

* "We touched base with crores of people. We carried 300 raths, 4000 ‘maan ki baat’ events, 110 samvad programme," Singh at BJP's Sankalp Patra launch

* "We had a zero tolerance policy towards terrorism, it will continue till terror is not eliminated completely," Rajnath Singh said.

* "With all our promises, made in this manifesto, we are taking a step towards building a 'New India," Rajnath Singh at party's election manifesto release.

* Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is addressing the manifesto launch. "We're presenting it as a vision document, not only do draw the satisfaction but also the pride and aspirations of crores of Indians," he said.

* PM Narendra Modi releases BJP's Sankalp Patra for Lok Sabha poll.

* "We are coming up with 75 promises in our Sankalp Patra," said Amit Shah.

* NDA government led foundation for developed India in 2014, says Shah.

* "Our government is an example of transparent govt," says Shah.

* "BJP government met basic needs of poor under PM Modi's leadership," says Amit Shah

* "Last five years were golden years for India under BJP rule," said Amit Shah.

* BJP president Amit Shah highlights the party's 2014 achievements before the release of Sankalp Patra.

* Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at BJP headquarters to release party's Sankalp Patra. Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley and Thawarchand Gehlot are also present at the venue.

* "Instead of launching a 'Sankalp Patr' (manifesto), BJP should launch a 'Maafi Patr' for injecting a lethal injection of unemployment, farmers suicide, closing of businesses and putting youth towards Pakoda employment," said Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill.

* "I am going to file my nomination today. I am feeling excited; The complaint filed against me is baseless and bogus. I believe in and respect Hinduism," Congress MP candidate from Mumbai North Urmila Mataondkar told ANI.

* "Those who hoard people's money, they should be raided, they should be punished. The raids have not taken place just during elections but before also," Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) Chief Kamal Haasan on I-T raids being held at locations of Congress leaders.

* "Incumbent govt in Telangana is doing all it can to buy legislators&pressurise lawmakers, to create environment of fear like Mr Modi is doing in rest of India by using agencies to quieten voices of anybody who questions BJP," Rajasthan Dy CM & Congress leader S Pilot said in Hyderabad.

* BJP president Amit Shah likely to meet veteran leaders L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi before releasing the party's manifesto for Lok Sabha poll.

* Apna Dal names Pakauri Lal Kol as its MP candidate from Robertsganj parliamentary constituency.

* JDS MP candidate from Mandya, Nikhil Kumaraswamy meets injured JDS workers who were allegedly attacked by supporters of independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh during her rally in Mandya, Karnataka, on Sunday.

* RJD promises to implement Mandal Commission in its manifesto.

* RJD to release its manifesto for Lok Sabha poll on Monday at 9:30 AM in Patna.

* "Don't make personal comments at all. When the PM himself has taken the responsibility to make personal comments, why do you need to do it? He's coming to Baramati on 10th,you can watch on TV what he says," Sharad Pawar, NCP chief said while addressing his party workers in Pune.

* The BJP will release its manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha election on Monday, with issues of development and national security set to be its key highlights.

* "Congress' alliance with DMK is not really United Progressive Alliance (UPA) but unholy preposterous alliance. I'm amazed why DMK allied with a Congress that is a sinking ship and is becoming leaderless," Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

* "What Congress led government could not do for 55 years, scientists of the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi did, by conducting a strike in space and establishing India as a superpower in the world," Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said.

* "If mahagathbandhan comes to power HD Deve Gowda will not be the Prime Minister, he will be advisor to the government and will take care of the interests of the country. Who will be the PM, is secondary," Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said in Mangaluru.