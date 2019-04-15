Lok Sabha election 2019 live updates: Every person in favour of giving one more term to PM Modi, says Dharmendra

Campaigning is an important part of democracy and since it is the time for Lok Sabha poll in the country, political leaders from all parties are sweating it out during campaigning with an aim to woo the voters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address four public rallies on Monday. At 10:00 AM PM Modi will address a public rally in Buniadpur, West Bengal and at 12:00 AM he will arrive in Araria, Bihar, to address a rally. PM Modi will then leave for Uttar Pradesh to address two rallies. One at Etah and one at Bareilly.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi along with his sister and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and another AICC general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia is set to hold a joint rally at Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha seat in Agra on Monday. The three Congress leaders are also slated to hold joint rallies in Aligarh and Nagina Lok Sabha seats on Monday. The voting for all the three seats is scheduled to take place in phase 2 on April 18 and the last day of campaigning is Tuesday.

Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to visit Nanded in Maharashtra on Monday to campaign for Congress candidate Ashok Chavan. He will also address a rally in Rajula town under Amreli Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat on Monday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will campaign for BJP candidates in Phulbani, Rourkela, Anugul on Monday, while Rajnath Singh will address rallies in Mathura and Badaun in Uttar Pradesh.

Bihar Chief Minister and JD (U) chief Nitish Kumar will address a rally in Kishanganj, while Tejashwi Yadav, Navjyot Singh Sidhu and Shatrughna Sinha will address rallies in Katihar.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will do rallies in Kasganj and Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia will visit Sangrur in Maharashtra to address a rally. NCP chief Sharad Pawar will address a rally in Latur at 2 pm and Osmanabad at 5.30 PM. Shiv Sena chief

Uddhav Thackeray will address a rally in Latur.

Here are the live and latest updates from April 15 (Monday):

* Every person in favour of giving one more term to PM Modi, says Dharmendra

* Will not contest polls if proved guilty, said Azam Khan on objectionable remarks against Jaya Prada. (Read more)

* My part in defeating Digvijaya Singh already done, said BJP leader Uma Bharti (Read more)

* Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said those who did not have faith in Lord Ram and Lord Krishna were now taking refuge in 'Bajrang Bali'. (Read more)