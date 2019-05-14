Lok Sabha election 2019 live updates: Opposition's mission is to ruin my image, my mission is to build India's image, says PM Modi

With the last phase of Lok Sabha election scheduled to take place on Sunday, all political parties are trying their best to woo the voters. The stake is very high for BJP, Congress, BSP, SP and TMC in the last phase and this is the reason why the senior leaders of these parties are campaigning hard to turn the tide in their favour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address rallies in Ballia in UP, Buxar and Sasaram in Bihar and Chandigarh. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be addressing rallies in Neemuch, Ujjain and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will address public meeting in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh and Bhatinda, Pathankot and Gurdaspur in Punjab.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh will address a rally in Bakhtiyarpur, while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will do rallies in Bansgaon, Kushinagar, and Gorakhpur. Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya will campaign in Deoria, Ghazipur and Varanasi. Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav and Ajit Singh will address rally in Ballia. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be in Mansa and Sangrur to address public rallies.

* Opposition's mission is to ruin my image, my mission is to build India's image on a global platform: PM Modi

* "People who came by deceiving you, by saying 'hum chaiwala hain', those who came by becoming a chaiwala', our people trusted them and helped them. But now you know the taste of that tea in those 5 years and these 2 years. How was the taste?" says Akhilesh Yadav

* BJP will be the single-largest party and will get between 125 and 150 seats. Congress will get 123 to 130 seats. But if the seats won by regional parties are added then it would be more than these figures: Mamata Banerjee