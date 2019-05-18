Lok Sabha election 2019 live updates

The campaigning for seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 ended on Friday and the voters will decide the political fate of 918 candidates contesting from 59 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across seven states and one Union Territory on May 19. Leaders from different political parties who have campaigned tirelessly during the last two months will now relax and wait for May 23 when the results will be announced.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Kedarnath on Saturday, while BJP president Amit Shah will go to Somnath Temple in Gujarat. It is expected that leaders from other political parties would also visit religious places in order to pray for their victory in Lok Sabha poll.

Here are the latest and live updates from Lok Sabha election on May 18 (Saturday):