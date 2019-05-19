Lok Sabha election 2019: Your one vote will shape India’s development trajectory, tweets PM Modi from Kedarnath

New Delhi: Sunday marks the last and final phase of Lok Sabha election 2019. Voters will now decide the fate of 918 candidates contesting from 59 seats spread across seven states and one union territory. Polling is being held in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies - Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Chandigarh.

The Election Commission has set up more than 1.12 lakh polling stations for smooth conduction of polls.

Meanwhile, as some parts of the country vote during this phase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, currently on a two-day visit to Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines, urged people to vote in large numbers. He shared the message for voters on Twitter.

PM Modi reached Kedarnath on Saturday and he is now expected to visit Badrinath. During his Kedarnath visit, PM Modi meditated at a holy cave.

# Elections should not be held over such a long duration, there was a long gap between each phase of voting. I will write to leaders of all parties to build a consensus on this: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

# Gorakhpur: CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Gorakhnath Temple. pic.twitter.com/jxACCAij5t

— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 19, 2019

# Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Gorakhnath Temple before casting his vote.

# "Today is the final phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. I urge all those voting in this phase to vote in record numbers. Your one vote will shape India’s development trajectory in the years to come. I also hope first time voters vote enthusiastically," PM Modi wrote.

# Today is the final phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. I urge all those voting in this phase to vote in record numbers. Your one vote will shape India's development trajectory in the years to come. I also hope first time voters vote enthusiastically.

— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 19, 2019

— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 19, 2019

# PM Modi will offer prayers at the Badrinath temple on Sunday.