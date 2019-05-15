Lok Sabha Election 2019: Bengal Governor expresses concern, says pained at vandalism of Vidyasagar statue

Bharatiya Janata Party and Trinamool Congress continued to trade barbs on Wednesday following violent clashes between the workers of the two parties during Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata a day earlier. Meanwhile, high-pitched electioneering was witnessed across the country, with political parties making the most of their final days to woo voters in the run-up to the final phase of the Lok Sabha Election on May 19.

Live TV

Thanks for joining us. Please do come again on Thursday (May 16) for Lok Sabha live updates. Here are the updates from May 15:

* PM Modi to conduct three election rallies — Ghosi, Chandauli and Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday (May 16).

* PM Modi's public meeting schedule :

10.15 am: Public meeting at Mau (Ghosi PC)

11.45: Public meeting at Chandauli

1.15 PM: Public meeting at Mirzapur

4.30: Public meeting at Mathurapur, West Bengal

6.10 PM: Public meeting at Dum Dum, West Bengal

* Election Commission is running under the BJP. This is an unprecedented decision. Yesterday's violence was because of Amit Shah. Why has Election Commission not issued a show-cause notice to him or sacked him? asks Mamata. Read full story

* Amit Shah today did a press conference, threatened EC, is this the result of that? Bengal is not scared. Bengal was targeted because I am speaking against Modi: Mamata

* BJP using external forces to create panic: Mamata Banerjee

* Election Commission is keeping the Bengal police in the dark. They are working at the BJP's behest. They have created an emergency like situation in Bengal: Mamata

* I am ready to face any consequences for the people of Bengal: Mamata

* BJP goons resorted to vandalism in Kolkata during Amit Shah's roadshow on Tuesday evening

* BJP trying to vitiate the poll panel: Mamata Banerjee during a press conference

* Amit Shah created violence through his meeting, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar statue was vandalized but Modi did not feel sorry for that today. People of Bengal have taken this seriously, action should be taken against Amit Shah: Mamata Banerjee during a press conference

* The Commission is deeply anguished at the vandalism done to the statue of Vidyasagar. It is hoped that the vandals are traced by the state administration: EC

* ADG CID, Rajiv Kumar stands relieved and attached to MHA. He should report to MHA by 10 am tomorrow.Principal Secy,Home &Health Affairs WB govt stands relieved from his current charge immediately for having interfered in process of conducting polls by directing WB CEO: EC

* Chief Secretary will look after Home Department: EC

* Home Secretary Atri Bhattacharya also removed over Kolkata violence.

* This is probably the first time that the Election Commission has invoked Article 324 in this manner but it may not be last in cases of repetition of lawlessness and violence which vitiate the conduct of polls in a peaceful manner. Read full story

* No election campaigning to be held in 9 parliamentary constituencies of West Bengal - Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Jadavpur, Diamond Harbour, South and North Kolkata from 10 pm tomorrow till the conclusion of polls: Election Commission:

* EC removes Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar over Kolkata violence, invokes Article 324 to cut short campaigning in all 9 seats of West Bengal.

* Update: It has been revealed that some women were raising slogans outside the RSS office but the police intervened in the nick of time.

* Sources have revealed to Zee News that TMC workers have allegedly targeted an RSS office in Kolkata.

* Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives a tractor in Ludhiana. Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu and Congress leader Asha Kumari also present.

#WATCH Punjab: Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives a tractor in Ludhiana. Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu and Congress leader Asha Kumari also present. pic.twitter.com/WqbIXUtfeS — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2019

* There is a lot of pressure on bureaucracy and police here, an example of this is the suicide of a former IPS. I'm making a serious allegation, the person who spent his whole life protecting the common man of West Bengal was forced to end his life: PM Modi in Diamond Harbour, West Bengal

* Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pays tribute to Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya at Banaras Hindu University gate in Varanasi.

Varanasi: Congress General Secretary for eastern UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pays tribute to Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya at Banaras Hindu University gate. pic.twitter.com/UiRl5Yov3X — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 15, 2019

* Nirmala Sitharaman, Prakash Javadekar, M A Naqvi, Vijay Goel, Anil Baluni, GVL Narsimha Rao, and Rakesh Sinha to meet Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at his residence today, over clashes during BJP President Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata on May 14: ANI sources

* Without 'made in Ludhiana', India cannot challenge 'made in China': Rahul Gandhi

* Intensifying his attack on the SAD-BJP alliance in Punjab, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday promised strict action against those involved in the 2015 desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib.

* The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Wednesday strongly condemned the vandalisation of the bust of 19th-century social reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar and demanded the Election Commission to launch an investigation into the violent clashes during BJP president Amit Shah`s roadshow.

* Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Mamata Banerjee government is out to destroy everything in West Bengal and people's conviction and courage will evict the "tortorous rule".

* West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee holds a march from Beliaghata to Shyambazar. Read full story

#WATCH Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee holds a march from Beliaghata to Shyambazar. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/3p2GYk5VAl — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2019

* Kamal Haasan clarifies he did not use the term 'terrorist' when talking about Nathuram Godse, who killed Mahatma Gandhi.

* PM Modi asks Mamata to gift him a painting:

"Didi, aap khud artist ho, aapse agrah karunga, aap mera bhadde se bhadda chitra banaiye aur May 23 ke baad, meri PM shapth ke baad, meri jo tasveer aapne banayi hai woh mujhe bhent karen, mein aap par FIR nahi karunga."

* Smriti Irani, BJP addresses public meeting in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh:

"You are lucky that when you chant 'Jai Sri Ram', at least you are not arrested. Today in India, there is a state where if a common citizen merely says 'Jai Sri Ram', allies of Congress put him in the jail."

* Sonia Gandhi deputes Kamal Nath to negotiate an alliance with non-BJP parties: Sources. Read full report

* All the surveys are giving BJP a full majority on its own, but Didi after seeing your frustration and the support from the people of Bengal, I'm saying that Bengal will help us win more than 300 seats: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Basirhat

* Didi jin betiyon ko aap jail mein daalne ka kaam kar rahi hain wahi betiyaan aapko sabak dene wali hain. Ek tasveer ke liye itna gussa?, says PM Modi

* Mamata didi had declared publicly two days ago that she will take revenge. She fulfilled her agenda within 24 hours, BJP President Amit Shah's roadshow was attacked: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Basirhat, West Bengal

* Am not afraid of Didi (Mamata Banerjee)'s FIR against me. I would not have been able to survive the attack and come out alive if it was not for the CRPF: Amit Shah

* Election Commission decides to increase security during election in West Bengal.

* Home Ministry approaches the Election Commission expressing concerns over violence in West Bengal.

* EC's first of two meetings of the day ends. Matters related to poll-related violence were discussed. Another meeting is scheduled for 5:30 pm. EC takes feedback from Bengal poll officers on the prevailing situation.

* Nobody takes Derek O'Brien seriously. I challenge him if he can prove that I was within 500 metres of the spot where violence broke out. I will leave politics if I am proved wrong or else he should leave politics if he fails to prove the charge: BJP Delhi unit spokesperson Tejinder Pal Singh Bagga

* What's the source of assets worth crores of 'Naamdar' and Bihar's corrupt family, asks PM Modi

* Anybody can come and do a procession, but what were the outsiders.....Who is this fellow Tejinder Bagga? Who is he? He was arrested, is he not the same guy who slapped somebody in Delhi? You have taken in your outsider goons: TMC leader Derek O Brien

#WATCH Derek O Brien,TMC: Anybody can come and do a procession, but what were the outsiders.....Who is this fellow Tejinder Bagga? Who is he? He was arrested, is he not the same guy who slapped somebody in Delhi? You have taken in your outsider goons pic.twitter.com/0JDca4y6G1 — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2019

* We have two more pictures to show, this is to do with the elections, we have nothing personally against the Central forces, we have two startling pictures to expose what we have been saying that the Central forces are in cahoots with the BJP in Bengal: TMC leader Derek O Brien

* In whole country, Durga puja and Muharram fell on same day. In UP officers asked me, should we change timing of Puja? I said, timing of the puja won't be changed, if you want to change timing, change the timing of Muharram procession: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in Barasat, West Bengal

* Kamal Hassan approaches Madras High Court Madurai bench to quash the FIR against him filed by Aravakuruchi police station. Read full story

* Central forces in Bengal have started a whisper campaign asking people to vote for BJP, alleges Derek O'Brien.

* Video not only clearly establishes what the BJP did, but proves party chief Amit Shah is a liar: Derek O'Brien.

* We will take videos we have to EC; we are authenticating them on record: Derek O'Brien.

* TMC shows video, WhatsApp message asking people to come to Amit Shah's roadshow with rods and arms to fight the TMC and police.

* As the heat of the Lok Sabha elections reaches its pinnacle, a BSP candidate has gone missing. An FIR registered in a Varanasi police station accuses him of sexual assault.

* Trying to obtain, authenticate audio of slogans like 'Vidyasagar finished, where is the Josh' raised during the violence: Derek O'Brien.

* Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad claimed that neither BJP nor NDA will form the government at the Centre after the Lok Sabha elections.

* Asserting that the Congress will be losing the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday claimed that the party has fielded "two batsmen" to defend the "naamdar" (dynast). In a veiled dig at Congress leaders Mani Shankar Aiyar and Sam Pitroda, Modi said they were tasked by the party to take the responsibility for the poor poll show.

* Delhi High Court on Wednesday disposed of a petition filed against actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan over his controversial remark that Mahatma Gandhi`s assassin Nathuram Godse was a `Hindu terrorist.`

* TMC leader Derek O'Brien releases video to claim "BJP goons" damaged statue of polymath Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar.

* Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modis tenure had been full of violence and hence he was `unfit for the office he holds.

* Central Police Observer Vivek Dubey on Wednesday said that three FIRs have been lodged after disturbance following BJP President Amit Shah`s roadshow here.

* Kolkata Police releases Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga after 'failing' to produce evidence. Read more

* Narendra Modi thinks only one person can run the country, but actually it is people who run it: Rahul Gandhi at poll rally in Punjab's Faridkot.

* Modi used to make fun of Manmohan Singh but after 5 years country is making fun of PM on unkept promises: Rahul Gandhi at Punjab rally.

* Trinamool airs two more videos and photos, alleging BJP workers entered the college.

* Trinamool airs purported video evidence of violence at Kolkata's Vidyasagar college "They asked how did the BJP workers get inside? See the video for yourself," says Brien.

* "Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar is the founder of Bengal Rennaisance," says Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien. "Anybody can come and do a procession, but what were the outsiders.....Who is this fellow Tejinder Bagga? Who is he? He was arrested, is he not the same guy who slapped somebody in Delhi? You have taken in your outsider goons," he adds.

#WATCH Derek O Brien,TMC: Anybody can come and do a procession, but what were the outsiders.....Who is this fellow Tejinder Bagga? Who is he? He was arrested, is he not the same guy who slapped somebody in Delhi? You have taken in your outsider goons pic.twitter.com/0JDca4y6G1 — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2019

* Trinamool addresses a press conference in New Delhi.

* "Mallikarjun Kharge was supposed to become the CM some years earlier itself.I feel that some injustice has happened with him. I would like to clearly state that even I feel he has not been recognized enough for all the work he has done," says Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, quotes ANI.

* NCP chief Sharad Pawar to meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Favnadvis on Wednesday over the state's drought situation.

* Twenty-five CPRF commandoes were deployed for Amit Shah's security during the Kolkata roadshow, sources told Zee News. The commandos were directed to stay alert after the state witnessed several episodes of violence during the six phases of Lok Sabha election 2019. Once the clashes ensued on Tuesday night, the commandos immediately sprang him into action, transferring him from to a safe place.

* A four-member delegation of Trinamool MPs will address a press conference at New Delhi's Constitution Club at 2 pm and air video footage of Tuesday's Kolkata violence. The delegation will also meet the Election Commission of India at 4:30 pm.

* Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's public meeting at BT Road in Kolkata has been cancelled. Reports said that the stage was vandalised and decorator was beaten up.

I can’t understand why a respected lady like Didi is behaving like Saddam Hussain! Ironically, democracy is under threat and in danger by Dictator Didi herself. First #PriyankaSharma & now #TajinderBagga. यह दीदीगिरी नही चलेगी ! #SaveBengalSaveDemocracy #FreeTajinderBagga pic.twitter.com/oRq596aljH — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 15, 2019

* "I can’t understand why a respected lady like Didi is behaving like Saddam Hussain! Ironically, democracy is under threat and in danger by Dictator Didi herself. First #PriyankaSharma & now #TajinderBagga. यह दीदीगिरी नही चलेगी ! #SaveBengalSaveDemocracy #FreeTajinderBagga," tweets

* “AAP is over in Punjab. The Opposition has split in Punjab. Sukhbir Badal has no confidence, he has no image. Our main fight is with SAD. AAP is nothing," says Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh. “Rahul is a good contendor for PM's position. He's doing good work,” he added.

* My bail was approved yesterday, but I wasn't released till today. They did not let me meet my advocate or my family. They forced me to sign an apology. Will keep fighting this case. I will not apologise: Priyanka Sharma

* Delhi HC declines to entertain PIL by BJP leader seeking directions to EC to restrict "misuse" of religion for poll gains. HC asks EC to decide BJP leader's representation against Kamal Haasan's remark about Nathuram Godse: PTI

* Bengal releases BJP activist Priyanka Sharma, family demands Rs 50 lakh as compensation. Read more

*

* West Bengal: Leaders of Left parties holding a protest march in Kolkata, from College Square to Hedua Park against TMC-BJP clash on Tuesday night.

* Delhi: BJP holds protest against violence during Shah's roadshow in Kolkata on Tuesday. Union Ministers Harsh Vardhan, Jitendra Singh and Vijay Goel also present.

Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds protest against violence in BJP President Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata, West Bengal yesterday. Union Ministers Harsh Vardhan, Jitendra Singh and Vijay Goel also present pic.twitter.com/pIK872wgYF — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2019

* A copy of the FIR filed against BJP president Amit Shah and other BJP workers in Kolkata's Amherst street.

* The Mahamilavatis have only two issues tarnish the image of Modi and dislodge him from power. Had Congress and RJD in Bihar really cared for the poor, they would have hesitated before indulging in corruption. While in power, they did nothing for the nation, for the society at large and the very caste which they used for their politics: PM Modi at a rally in Bihar.

* Without CRPF's help, it would have been difficult for me to come out of that situation. The Trinamool can go to any extent: Amit Shah

* You may be older than me, but I am more experienced than you in politics. The more you spread the dirt of violence, the more the lotus will bloom: Amit Shah to Mamata

* Mamata workers vandalised Vidyasagar's statue to gain false sympathy, says Shah.

* "The gates of the college were locked. All BJP workers were outside. So who opened the gates of the college? Who opened the classroom doors? BJP workers did not possess the keys?" questions Shah.

* For nearly 2.5 hours, over 2 lakh people were with us during the roadshow. Later, our workers were instigated. The entire time, the police was a mute spectator: Shah

* "You're contesting on just 42 seats. BJP is fighting the polls from all seats. All the six phases of the polls witnessed violence in the state, clearly proving the TMC is behind the clashes," says Shah.

* BJP National President Amit Shah addresses media.

* Kolkata Police has registered two First Information Reports against BJP president Amit Shah. The FIRs were filed in Jorasanko and Amherst Street police stations. The FIRs were registered based on complaints filed by students affiliated with Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) of Vidyasagar College and Calcutta University. Cops also arrested 16 persons in connection with the case.

* Election Commission to hold a meeting with West Bengal observers on poll violence in the state at 11.30 am on Wednesday via video conferencing.

* CM Mamata Banerjee to lead a TMC protest march against the vandalism of the Vidyasagar bust at the Vidyasagar College. The march will be taken out from Beleghata to Shyambazar at 4 pm.

* "PM Narendra Modi was indeed the CM of Gujarat for a longer time than I was the CM of Uttar Pradesh. But his legacy is a black stain on BJP & country's communalism....While in our government, Uttar Pradesh was free of riots and anarchy," says BSP supremo Mayawati, reports ANI.

* BJP responsible for violence and hooliganism in Bengal, alleges Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit: ANI

* Trinamool has released a video claiming BJP workers vandalised Vidyasagar's statue during Amit Shah's roadshow. The video, being widely shared on social media, shows men entering the Vidyasagar College and destroying the statue and other college properties. TMC is circulating this video on social media.

* Several Left leaders including Sitaram Yechury, Prakash Karat, Biman Basu and Nilotpal Basu to protest against the Trinamool-BJP clashes that broke out amidst Amit Shah’s roadshow. The protest will be held at Kolkata's College Square at 11 am on Wednesday.

* Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Bagga allegedly detained at New Market Police station. He was picked up around 3 am on Wednesday. He has not yet been arrested.

* Amit Malviya, in-charge of BJP's national Information and Technology, "Mamata Banerjee ordered a midnight crack down on several BJP leaders in Kolkata, who were picked up in the middle of night, without due process of law being followed. Tajinder Bagga and several others are now in TMC’s illegal detention."

"Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's bust was placed inside a room in Vidyasagar College, which is deep inside the campus. Only TMC students union members had access to it because the roadshow was not inside the campus! So who vandalised the bust? Offcourse TMC! #SaveBengalSaveDemocracy," he added.

Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's bust was placed inside a room in Vidyasagar College, which is deep inside the campus. Only TMC students union members had access to it because the roadshow was not inside the campus! So who vandalised the bust? Offcourse TMC! #SaveBengalSaveDemocracy pic.twitter.com/kVVuolBqOr — Chowkidar Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 15, 2019

Mamata Banerjee ordered a midnight crack down on several BJP leaders in Kolkata, who were picked up in the middle of night, without due process of law being followed. Tajinder Bagga and several others are now in TMC’s illegal detention. #SaveBengalSaveDemocracy #FreeTajinderBagga — Chowkidar Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 15, 2019

* A dharna against the attack on BJP National President Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata to be held on Wednesday, May 15, at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar at 1030 am.

A national protest against the cowardly attack on BJP National President's roadshow in Kolkata, would be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, 15th May at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi. Please join and register your protest against this goondaism. pic.twitter.com/reXehYJI5c — BJP (@BJP4India) May 14, 2019

Trinamool Congress will also hold a protest rally against the BJP over the destruction of the Vidyasagar's statue in Kolkata today.

* Madhya Pradesh: BJP's Bhopal candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur visited a strong room, where EVM and VVPAT machines are stored after the completion of voting, in Bhopal's old jail premises late Tuesday night to take stock of the security situation. She also met the workers and security personnel stationed outside the strong room. Thakur, however, refused to speak citing sore throat. Speaking through gestures, she expressed satisfaction at the security arrangement.

* Rajasthan: Case registered against BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena, Nagaur MLA Hanuman Beniwal, Jahazpur MP and 72 others at Bandikui in Dausa district. A case has also been filed against 600 other unidentified persons.

मीडिया ज़िम्मेदारी से निष्पक्ष भूमिका निभाये किसी एक पक्ष या सत्ता की तरफ़ झुकाव से आपकी विश्वसनीयता में कमी आती हैं, दिल्ली में निर्भया प्रकरण में मीडिया की सकारात्मक भूमिका से ही इंसाफ़ मिल पाया था मत भूलिये हर बेटी की इज़्ज़त समान हैं इसमें शहर गाँव अमीर ग़रीब का भेदभाव ना हो https://t.co/MWVUHdA2hR — HANUMAN BENIWAL (@hanumanbeniwal) May 14, 2019

* Tamil Nadu: Chief Minister K Palaniswami questioned M K Stalin's "double standards" over opposition alliance, day after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao met the DMK president. "DMK chief had announced (Congress president) Rahul Gandhi as the (Opposition's) Prime Ministerial candidate. But now he is meeting Chandrasekhar Rao. Why this double standards," said Palaniswami.

* BJP president Amit Shah will address a press conference at party headquarters in New Delhi at 10 am.

* Karnataka: BJP workers shout 'Modi Modi' slogans during Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah's election campaign at Adargunchi village.

* The TMC has sought a meeting with the Election Commission (EC) over the destruction of a statue of Bengali writer and philosopher Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar during clashes in West Bengal's Kolkata between workers of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Read more

Trinamool Parliamentary team comprising @derekobrienmp, @Sukhendusekhar, Manish Gupta, Nadimul Haque seeks meeting with EC on May 15 in aftermath of attack on Bengal's heritage after Shah roadshow in Kolkata. BJP outsider ruffians resort to arson & break Vidyasagar's bust. — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) May 14, 2019

* Mamata Banerjee, Derek O'Brien change Twitter, Facebook display photos to Vidyasagar's image. Read more

* BJP's star campaigners electioneering continues on Wednesday. A quick look at the top rallies to be held today:

1. PM will address rallies in West Bengal's Basirhat and Diamond Harbour, Bihar's Paliganj, Jharkhand's Deoghar on May 15. His schedule is as follows:

10.30 am: Public meeting at Paliganj, Bihar

12.45 pm: Public meeting at Deoghar Jharkhand

3.25 pm: Public meeting at Basirhat, West bengal

5.00 pm: Public Meeting at Diamond Harbour West Bengal

Other important rallies:

Party president Amit Shah will woo voters in Madhya Pradesh's Manawar and Alirajpur

Rajnath Singh to campaign in UP's Mirzapur

Sushma Swaraj to campaign in UP's Varanasi

Keshav Maurya to campaign in UP's Salempur and Kushinagar

Manoj Tiwari to campaign in UP's Salempur, Ballia and Robertsganj

Sushil Modi's rallies in Bihar's Patliputra, Patna Sahib and do a roadshow in Patna City

UP CM Yogi Adityanath to campaign in West Bengal's Habra, Phool Bagan Gate (North Kolkata), Behala James Long Sarani

* BSP chief Mayawati, SP chief Akhilesh and Rashtriya Lok Dal supremo Ajit Singh to hold joint rally UP's Mau.

* JDU chief Nitish Kumar to address rallies in Bihar's Paliganj, Sasaram, Karakat, and Jehanabad

* Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan and BJP's Nityanand Rai to campaign in Bihar's Aara.

* Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a roadshow in Varanasi. The roadshow will begin from Madan Mohan Malviya's statue at Banaras Hindu University gates and end at the Dashashwamedh Ghat. She will also hold a public meeting at UP's Salempur.