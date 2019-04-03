Lok Sabha election 2019 live updates: Centre creating scarcity of helicopters in Karnataka, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed the Congress, terming its manifesto as a "hypocrisy document" which was "full of lies". Addressing his second rally in Arunachal Pradesh within a week, the prime minister cited the Congress manifesto for the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, and said it had promised that every house would have electricity by 2009. "However, till 2014 around 18,000 houses were unelectrified... Just like them (the Congress), their manifesto is corrupt and full of lies. Therefore, it should be called hypocrisy document, not a manifesto," PM Modi said. He also said the Lok Sabha poll will be about the fight between "trust and corruption, and about resolution and conspiracy".

The prime minister is also scheduled to kickstart his campaign in West Bengal. The PM will hold two rallies, one from Siliguri and another at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress (TMC) president Mamata Banerjee too will hold a rally in the state. CM Banerjee will hold her first public meeting for the general election in Dinhata.

Banerjee, who was earlier scheduled to begin her campaign meetings on April 4 in North Bengal, has preponed it by a day to address the rally at Dinhata in Coochbehar constituency, which goes to polls in the first phase. BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh claimed that people in North Bengal will go to hear the Prime Minister at Siliguri. "Who will go to Dinhata?" he asked. The distance between Dinhata and Siliguri is about 170 km by road.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will address two poll rallies in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-hit Bastar constituency. The Bastar seat will alone go to polls in the state in the first phase of elections on April 11. Chouhan's public meetings will be held in Sukma and Kondagaon districts. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will visit Nagaland, Assam and Meghalaya where he will hold rallies.

* Centre creating scarcity of helicopters in Karnataka, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy told PTI

* Mamata Banerjee addressed a rally in Coochbehar on Tuesday and attacked PM Modi, saying he is making a mockery of the Army by calling them Modi Sena. "I am born in the land of Swami Vivekananda and Rabindranath Tagore. We won’t take a nationalist certificate from you," she added.

* "If you choose Narendra Modi govt, in next 5 years we'll oust every single infiltrator from the country. Infiltrators are eating our country like termites. They want to change demography of Jammu. As long as there's BJP govt, we won't let this happen," BJP president Amit Shah in Jammu and Kashmir.

* Telugu Desam Party (TDP) complains to Election Commission against Nellore MLA & YSRCP's Nellore candidate Anil Kumar Yadav over a speech he delivered on Tuesday, ANI reported. The party mentions 'It was intended to terrorise public who are not supporters of YSRCP.'

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) complains to Election Commission against Nellore MLA & YSRCP's Nellore candidate Anil Kumar Yadav over a speech he delivered on Tuesday. The party mentions 'It was intended to terrorise public who are not supporters of YSRCP.'

* PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has said that Jammu and Kashmir's relation with India will end if terms and conditions of its accession altered

* "RSS, BJP and PM Narendra Modi want to divide the nation. They spread hatred, while the Congress wants to unite the nation. The party wants to spread harmony and brotherhood," said Rahul Gandhi in Assam.

* "We had given Assam special status but the BJP snatched it away. If we come to power, we will once again give Assam the special status," Rahul Gandhi says at Golaghat.

* The money for NYAY will come from the pockets of all the businessmen protected by PM Modi, said Rahul Gandhi. He added that the time has come to shift the narrative of country towards the truth. Earlier the slogan was 'Acche Din' but now it is, 'Chowkidar Chor Hai'.

* "While BJP made you stand in long queues for your own money with draconian policies like demonetisation, we will bring you justice with NYAY and provided minimum income support of Rs 12,000 for all poor families of the country," said Rahul Gandhi in Assam.

* Congress president Rahul Gandhi addresses rally in Assam's Golaghat

* A squad of the Election Commission stopped Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's vehicle to conduct a check. The Static Surveillance team of the EC stopped the Chief Minister's SUV on the highway while he was on his way to Hassan. Kumaraswamy was photographed sitting in the front passenger seat. (READ FULL STORY HERE)

* Navjot Kaur who had applied for Chandigarh Congress ticket says, "Pawan Bansal ji (LS candidate) is a senior leader. I respect the party's decision and we will work towards his win. My vision was to work for the benefit of the youth in the area. Unfortunately, it could not take off."

* I am waiting for this speed breaker to go so development can gather speed: PM Modi tells BJP rally in Siliguri

* Speedbreaker Didi has not allowed people of Bengal to Benefit from Ayushman Bharat scheme: PM Modi tells rally in Siliguri

* After the Balakot air strike when our forces returned the pain that should have been felt in Islamabad and Rawalpindi in Pakistan but it was felt by Didi (Mamata Banerjee) in Kolkata. She said that what has PM Modi done says PM Modi

* Mamata Banerjee has put a brake to the development of more than 70 lakh farmers in the state: PM Narendra Modi at Siliguri rally

* If poverty ends then the politics of CM Mamata Banerjee will also come to an end, PM Narendra Modi at Siliguri rally

* There is a speed breaker in the state called 'Didi'. She stalls the development in the state: PM Narendra Modi at Siliguri rally

* PM Narendra Modi addresses rally in Siliguri, West Bengal.

* BJP chief Amit Shah addresses a rally in Uttrakhand's Uttarkashi.

* PDP president and former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti has filed her nomination from Anantnag parliamentary constituency

* To protect and develop Arunachal Pradesh, you need to ensure that NDA forms govt in the centre: PM Modi

* In their 2004 manifesto, Congress stated that every house would have electricity by 2009. However, till 2014 around 18,000 houses were unelectrified: PM Modi

* Just like them (Congress), their manifesto is corrupt and full of lies. Therefore, it should be called hypocrisy document, not a manifesto: PM Modi

* We never committed the sin of betraying farmers but we introduced mechanism from seed to market. Besides, we implemented PM KISAN scheme: PM Modi

* On the one hand, you've people who insult your culture and on the other, you have a chowkidaar who accepts your culture as his own, says PM

* We want to make Arunachal Pradesh and entire northeast gateway of East Asia. For new Arunachal Pradesh, our vision, is connectivity, resources and respect, says PM Modi

* It is with the support of the people of Arunachal Pradesh that we have been able to develop roads, national highway, railway and improve the air connectivity of the state with the rest of the nation. It is the result of your strong trust on us: PM Modi in Pasighat

* This election is a fight between promises and intentions, faith and corruption, relationships and conspiracies, says PM Modi at Pasighat

* It's because of your support that I was able to continue developmental work for Arunachal Pradesh, says PM Modi at Pasighat

* Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally at Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh.

* Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally at Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh.

* BSP chief Mayawati and JanaSena Party Pawan Kalyan to hold a press conference in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam at 11 am. The press meet venue has been changed to Sai Priya Resorts Rushikonda from Hotel Gate.

* RR Bansal, Samajwadi Party, while interacting with party workers in Chhatarpur: Ye hamare karyakartaon ka kartavya banta hai ki gaon mein jaayein, jo log vote nahi daal rahe hain, unse parchi le aaye aur parchi laa karke vote daalo. #MadhyaPradesh (02.04.2019)

* Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will hold two rallies in Meerut, and Ghaziabad.

* NCP leader Sharad Pawar will hold a rally in Maharashtra's Solapur.

* BSP leader Mayawati is scheduled to hold a rally in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada.

* Several leaders will also file nominations:

BJP leader Jaya Prada will file nominations from Uttar Pradesh's Rampur.

NCP leader Supriya Sule will file nomination for Baramati in Pune, Maharashtra.

BJP leader Jitendra Singh will file nomination in Jammu.

LJD leader Sharad Yadav will file his nomination in Madhepura. Tejashwi along with other Mahagathbandhan leaders are likely to accompany him.

PDP leader Mehbooba Muti will file nomination from Anantnag, Jammu.

* The PM will hold a rally in Arunachal Pradesh's Pasighat at 10.30 am. He is also scheduled to address a rally in Maharashtra's Gondiya at 6.55 pm.

* PM Modi is scheduled to kickstart his campaign in West Bengal on Wednesday by holding two rallies--one in Siliguri and the other in Kolkata. CM and and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee too will hold a rally, in Dinhata, in the state. The PM is scheduled to kickstart his campaign in the TMC-ruled state from Siliguri at 1 pm and will hold another rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata at 3. Banerjee, who was earlier scheduled to begin her campaign meetings on April 4 in North Bengal, has preponed it by a day to address the rally at Dinhata in Coochbehar constituency, which goes to polls in the first phase.

* BJP president Amit Shah will address two election rallies in Jammu. BJP president Amit Shah will address two mega rallies in Udhampur and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Shah will be campaigning for BJP candidates -- sitting MP Jugal Kishore Sharma and Union minister Jitendra Singh -- seeking re-election from Jammu-Poonch and Udhampur-Doda parliamentary constituencies.

* Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to campaign for his party in Assam and Northeast on April 3. He will visit Dimapur, Nagaland, followed by Bokakhat in Kaliabor Lok Sabha Constituency and Lakhimpur LS Constituency in Assam and in Meghalaya's Shillong, where he will attend two meetings with his party and stay overnight.

* Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan will address poll rallies in Chhattisgarh. Chouhan's public meetings will be held in Sukma and Kondagaon districts. He will arrive at the Raipur airport around 10.30 am and leave for Sukma in a helicopter. After addressing a rally in Sukma, he will go to Kondagaon where he will address another public meeting around 1 pm. He will later return to Raipur where he will address a press conference before leaving for Bhopal.