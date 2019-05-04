Lok Sabha Election 2019 live updates: Raj Babbar hits out at BJP, says Congress struck down terrorists like Saeed

Making the most of the last day of campaigning for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 6, political leaders attempt to woo voters continued on Saturday across the country.

BJP's star campaigner Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hit Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh and Basti, before heading towards Ramnagar in Bihar's West Champaran district. Party president Amit Shah will campaign in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa, hold a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi and address a public meeting at Rohini in Delhi. In Rajasthan, Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, accompanied by Sunny Deol and Nitin Gadkari, will hold a roadshow in Jhotwada Assemly constituency. Deol will later campaign in Jhunhunu and lead a roadshow in UP's Raebareli.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will hold a rally in Harayana's Gurugram and UP's Dhammor while Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal will hold a roadshow in South Delhi, campaigning for AAP candidate Raghav Chadha.

Several poll campaigns were hit in eastern states because of Cyclone Fani. PM Modi`s public meetings in Tamlik and Jhargram on May 5 have been pushed back to May 6, Shah`s rallies in Ghatal and Bishnupur on May 6 have been rescheduled to May 7. Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee also announced Friday that her party has cancelled all political programmes and electoral campaigns for the next 48 hours.

Here are the live updates from Saturday (May 4):

* UP Congress chief Raj Babbar targets BJP, says, "There lies are caught every day, yet they keep lying day after day. These people want to mark their stamp on UPA's work. We struck down top terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and others but never blew our own trumpet. This was our work."