Lok Sabha election 2019 Live updates: Mamata Banerjee has destroyed West Bengal due to her ego, says PM Modi at Bankura rally

Several leaders and political bigwigs will continue with their high-octane electioneering across the country to hold election rallies and roadshows on Thursday.

In the sixth phase of the election, voting will be in Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal and also on all Lok Sabha constituencies in Haryana and Delhi.

* When Cyclone Fani hit West Bengal, I called Didi again and again. But because of her ego, she didn't think it was appropriate to talk to the Prime Minister. The central government wanted to speak to the officers here and help West Bengal but she refused to even hold the meeting: PM Modi at Bankura rally.

* Under the Trinamool Congress regime, all teachers, farmers and people who worship Gods are suffering: PM Modi at Bankura rally.

* PM Modi attacks Mamata Banerjee on home turf, says she has betrayed the people of Bengal. "Power drunk Mamata Didi has ruined the state of West Bengal. Now, fearing a loss in the election, she has been bent on destroying West Bengal. They (Trinamool Congress) do not care about people but are only concerned about their interests, relatives, nephews and their colleagues," Modi said at Bankura rally.

* Akhilesh Yadav, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Azamgarh, told Zee News that the Samajwadi Party did maximum work and took major decisions in Purvanchal.

"We gave the Purvanchal Expressway. However, the Yogi Adityanath government delayed the project for more than two years," he said in an interview. "Both PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath will have to give an account of their work to the people in their constituencies. The BJP has cheated both farmers and people. Due to unemployment and the poor plight of farmers in the state, people will vote against the BJP in the election."

* Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel slammed the BJP for attacking former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and said that the latter died due to the hatred of BJP-backed VP Singh government in 1991. Read full report

* Prakash Ambedkar announces to go all alone in Maharashtra Assembly polls.

* BJP candidate Soumitra Khan has been sitting on a dharna outside the Election Commission office in Kolkata since last night demanding a 100 per cent deployment of the central force for the next phase in West Bengal.

* An FIR has been lodged against BJP candidate Shankar Lalwani for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). On April 29, the day he filed his nominations, Lalwani had allegedly offered a cloth with BJP symbol inked on it while praying at a Ganesh Temple in Khajrana. A notice was issued to him after Congress complained to the poll panel against his actions. Read full report

* PM Narendra Modi to hold rallies in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. He will address two rallies in Bengal and three in Uttar Pradesh.

1000 hrs: Bankuda in West Bengal

1200 hrs:Purulia in West Bengal

1510 hrs: Azamgarh

1645 hrs: TD College in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh

1840 hrs: Prayagraj

* Priyanka Gandhi rallies and roadshow in Uttar Pradesh

1330 hrs- 1430 hrs: Public meeting, Pratapgarh

1500 hrs-1600 hrs: Public meeting, Jaunpur

1630 hrs-1800 hrs: Roadshow at Sultanpur

* Amit Shah to hold rallies in Uttar Pradesh: He will be in Shrwasti, Dumariyaganj, Santkabirnagar and Sultanpur Lok Sabha constituencies and will also visit Varanasi.

1100 hrs: Chhota Pared ground, Balrampur in Shrwasti Lok Sabha

1230 hrs: Siddharthnagar in Dumariyaganj LS in support of Jagdambika Pal

1430 hrs: Junior high school maidan, Khalilabad in Santkabir Nagar Lok Sabha

1615 hrs: Khursheed club in Sultanpur

1800 hrs: Will visit Garhwa Ghat,Varanasi

* Rahul Gandhi rallies in Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi

1100 hrs: Sirsa, Haryana

1515 hrs: Beena in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh

1845 hrs: Delhi

* Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to hold a press conference at 1200 hrs in Bhopal.

* Rajnath Singh's rally in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal

1100 hrs at Pratapgarh in UP

1230 hrs Ramnagar RSA Maidan, Kanthi in WB

1445 hrs at Krishna Chandrapur High School Ground, Mathurapur in West Bengal

1705 hrs at Burrabazar , Kolkata (Reporter- Debarati with Live-U 12)

* Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to continue his campaigning for TMC in Kashipur, West Bengal today.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to continue his campaigning for TMC in Kashipur, West Bengal today. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/r0MSsbk4CD — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2019

* Actor-politician Sunny Deol to hold a roadshow in Sirsa at 11 am and in Delhi at 5 pm.

* BJP candidate Jaya Prada to address the public in Madhya Pradesh's Datia.

* Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav to address a rally in Dumariyaganj.

* BSP supremo Mayawati to address a rally in Haryana.

* Mamata Banerjee to address 4 rallies in West Bengal - Bankura, Kharagpur, Midnapore and Purulia. In Midnapore, she will hold a roadshow.

* In the patriarchal state of Haryana, political parties are not fair with the fairer sex when it comes to the parliamentary elections. Only nine women were elected to Parliament so far.

* Responding to former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's charges of discrepancies in farm loan waiver, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said the brother and son of Chouhan`s uncle are also beneficiaries of the scheme.

* Former Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) president Aditya Narayan Misra filed a police complaint, alleging that he has been receiving threatening and abusive phone calls for signing a letter condemning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on Rajiv Gandhi.