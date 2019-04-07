Lok Sabha poll live updates: The more you chant 'Modi Modi', the more someone loses their sleep, says PM Modi in Cooch Behar

The polling for first phase of seven-phase Lok Sabha poll is scheduled to take place on April 11 and the campaigning is going on at a fever pitch.

All political parties are trying their best to woo the voters by holding rallies, public meetings and door-to-door campaigning. All eyes will be on Uttar Pradesh on Sunday as SP-BSP-RLD alliance in the state is going to hold its first public in Deoband. The three parties will try to hit the right chord with the voters with the rally if they want to stop the BJP from repeating its 2014 performance in the state.

Around 90 crore voters will elect the representatives from 543 Lok Sabha constituencies in the upcoming General Election and the results will be announced on May 23.

Here are all the live and latest updates for April 7:

* "Mamata is with those people who say that India should have two prime ministers," Modi said.

* "The more you chant 'Modi Modi', the more someone loses their sleep. You know who they are? 'Speed breaker'. The speed breaker of West Bengal - Didi. She is losing her sleep & is taking out her anger on her officers, on Election Commission," PM Modi in Cooch Behar, West Bengal.

PM Modi in Cooch Behar, West Bengal: The more you chant 'Modi Modi', the more someone loses their sleep. You know who they are? 'Speed breaker'. The speed breaker of West Bengal - Didi. She is losing her sleep & is taking out her anger on her officers, on Election Commission. pic.twitter.com/WpFbliBSaz — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2019

* Congress party releases a list of 9 candidates for elections to the state legislative assembly of Odisha.

Congress party releases a list of 9 candidates for elections to the state legislative assembly of Odisha. pic.twitter.com/vjqmtIEoJ3 — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2019

* Congress workers manhandle and thrash photojournalists who were allegedly clicking pictures of empty chairs at a public rally by the party in Virudhunagar.

#WATCH Tamil Nadu: Congress workers manhandle and thrash photojournalists who were allegedly clicking pictures of empty chairs at a public rally by the party in Virudhunagar. (06.04.2019) pic.twitter.com/epTiD9iLtK — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2019

* 'It's a peace loving city. Politicians should provide better education & more employment opportunities for Muslims in the country.Everyone should be treated equally.Muslim community should not be used as a political tool during polls," locals in Deoband told ANI.

Locals in Deoband say,'It's a peace loving city. Politicians should provide better education & more employment opportunities for Muslims in the country.Everyone should be treated equally.Muslim community should not be used as a political tool during polls." #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/bm8QfGa2fx — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 7, 2019

* EC replies to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's allegation, says we do such transfer for unbiased election.

* SP-BSP-RLD will hold their first joint rally in Uttar Pradesh's Deoband near Jamia Tibbiti Medical College.

* A case has been filed by lawyer Narendra Sharma in CJM Court at Agra against Congress President Rahul Gandhi for promising in Congress manifesto to abolish Section 124A (Sedition) of the Indian Penal Code, ANI reported.

#Agra: A case has been filed by lawyer Narendra Sharma in CJM Court against Congress President Rahul Gandhi for promising in Congress manifesto to abolish Section 124A (Sedition) of the Indian Penal Code. (06.04) pic.twitter.com/1SqMzt1VWT — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 7, 2019

* PM Narendra Modi compares Congress with Titanic ship, says party is sinking with each passing day.

* Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address first-time voters today.