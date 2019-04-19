Lok Sabha election 2019 live updates: Ahead of third phase voting, campaigning to witness a fever pitch

As the voting for the second phase of Lok Sabha election came to a close, leaders across political parties on Friday will hold a volley of rallies. With the date of voting for the third phase nearing, campaigning for the poll will see a fever pitch.

The nation will witness rallies of firebrand leaders like BJP national president Amit Shah, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, among several others. Interestingly, after a ban of three days by EC, CM Adityanath will come back with four rallies in UP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address traders at Talkatora Stadium in the national capital. He will discuss the issues of the community as mentioned in the party’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ manifesto.

Here are the live updates from April 19 (Friday):

* In a major comeback, after three days of a ban by the Election Commission (EC) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold four rallies in Uttar Pradesh.

CM Adityanath will address public meetings with the resolve of win in Sambhal, Ferozabad, Etawah and Mishrikh Lok Sabha seats. The CM will address the public at 11.30 am in support of BJP candidate Parmeshwar Lal Saini in the Kaila Devi Temple Ground, Assamouli in Sambhal. After this, he will be addressing the public meeting in support of BJP candidate Dr Chandrasena Jadon at 1 pm at GL Inter College ground, SirsaGanj, Firozabad. CM Yogi will address public meetings in support of BJP candidate for Ramshankar Katheria at Ramlila Maidan, Etawah, at 2 pm and Ashok Rawat from the Mishrikh Lok Sabha constituency at Junior High School Ground at 3 pm in Hardoi.

* BJP president Amit Shah will address a rally in Baramati in Pune district on Friday. Shah will address a rally on the NCP chief's home turf Baramati in Maharashtra.

* RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will hold rallies in Bihar's Khagadia, Madhepura, and Araria.

* Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will hold rallies in Bihar's Supaul, Jhanjharpur and Madhepura.

* Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi will hold a rally in Madhubani

* Chirag Paswan, Lok Janshakti Party leader and son of Union Minister Ram Vilas, will hold a rally in Darbhanga, Bihar

* Maharashtra's Aurangabad will witness rallies of three firebrand leaders--Prakash Ambedkar, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. All the three leaders will hold rallies at 6 pm.

* NCP chief Sharad Pawar will hold a rally in Maharashtra's Madha Lok Sabha constituency at 4 pm.

* Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to hold a roadshow in Kanpur Nagar and Akbarpur (Kanpur Dehat) constituencies in support of party candidates on Friday. She will land at Chakeri airport and later take part in a road show in the city in support of Congress candidate Sriprakash Jaiswal. She will also hold a road show in support of Raja Ram Pal in Akbarpur. The roadshow will pass through Kidwainagar, Bara Devi, Gaushala, Deep Talkies, Sachan guest house, Shastri Chowk Barra, Natraj Talkies, Chawla market, Govind Nagar bridge, Fazalganj, Lajpat Nagar, Sindhi Colony, Vijay Nagar, Double Puliya, Devki Talkies and culminate at Namak Factory Chauraha. The roadshow is likely to start at 3 pm from Ghantaghar square.