Lok Sabha election 2019 live updates: PM Modi's mega roadshow in Varanasi; Mayawati, Uddhav Thackeray to hold rallies

As the nation gears up for polling for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election, political leaders across parties have intensified their campaigns to woo the voters. The election arena on Thursday will witness many important rallies while several leaders will file their nominations from their respective constituencies. A day ahead of filing his nomination from his Varanasi constituency, PM Narendra Modi will hold a mega roadshow and "Ganga aarti". The roadshow will witness NDA's show of strength and unity with top leaders of BJP and its allies along with several state Chief Ministers accompanying PM Modi.

Besides PM Modi, Congress leader Hardik Patel, BSP supremo Mayawati, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, among several other leaders, will hold rallies. RLSP chief and former union minister Upendra Kushwaha and Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti will file their nominations from their respective constituencies.

Here are the live updates on Lok Sabha election 2019 for April 25 (Thursday):

* PM Narendra Modi will hold a mega roadshow and "Ganga aarti". The Prime Minister will land at Varanasi's Babatpur airport around 2 pm and head towards Kal Bhairo temple. The roadshow will begin at around 3 pm from the Lanka Gate of Benaras Hindu University (BHU), where the PM Modi will garland Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya's statue. Bharatiya Janata Party national president Amit Shah, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Sushma Swaraj, Piyush Goyal and other party leaders Lakshman Acharya, Sunil Oza and Ashutosh Tandon will accompany the PM. NDA leaders including Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Parkash Singh Badal, Lok Jan Shakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan as well as many prominent leaders of North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) will reach the temple city to mark the occasion.

* Before visiting Varanasi, PM Modi will address a rally in Bihar's Darbhanga at 10 am and in Uttar Pradesh's Banda at 1 pm.

* Uttar Pradesh's Banda will witness a tussle as Congress leader Hardik Patel will too hold a rally at Banda. He will hold a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot too.