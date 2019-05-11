close

Lok Sabha election 2019 live updates: PM Modi to address rallies Uttar Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi in Madhya Pradesh

The campaign for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 came to an end on Friday.

The campaign for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 came to an end on Friday, polling for which will be held in 59 constituencies in six states and 1 Union Territory – Delhi – on Sunday, May 12. However, on Saturday too, several top political leaders will continue with their high-octane campaign trail to woo the voters for the last phase of election - May 19. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address two public rallies in Sonbhadra and Ghazipur while his party president Amit Shah will hold rallies in Bihar and Jharkhand.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be in Madhya Pradesh today.

Here are the live updates from May 11:

* Sunny Deol will be joined by father Dharmendra at a public meeting in Gurudaspur.

* Capt Amarinder to campaign for Sunil Jakhar in Gurudaspur.

* Yogi Adityanath to adress rallies in Gorakhpur, Salempur, Balia and Mirzapur.

* Mayawati in Bihar to attend rallies in Bhabhua and Buxar.

* Rahul Gandhi to address 3 public rallies in Madhya Pradesh - Shujalpur, Dhar and Khargone.

* Amit Shah will hold three public rallies in Bihar's Kaimur, Bhojpur and Patna and one in Pakur in Jharkhand.

* Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address two public rallies in Sonbhadra and Ghazipur today.

