Lok Sabha election 2019 Live updates: PM Narendra Modi to address first rally in Ayodhya in 5 years

More than half of the country has exercised their right to vote. The fifth phase of Lok Sabha poll will take place on May 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 23.

As part of their campaign for the Lok Sabha elections 2019, leaders from several parties will continue to criss-cross the country to woo the voters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to embark on his maiden visit to Ayodha in the last five years to address an election rally at Maya Bazar in Gosainganj, 27 km from proper Ayodhya on Wednesday. This would be his maiden visit to Ayodhya after charge of Prime Minister's office in 2014.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati set to hold a public rally at Ramsanehi Ghat in Ayodhya parliamentary constituency. Akhilesh and Mayawati are scheduled to address the rally at 1 pm.

* Besides Ayodhya, PM Narendra Modi to hold rallies in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi, Madhya Pradesh's Itarasi and Jaipur in Rajasthan.

* PM Narendra to address an election rally in Ayodhya's Maya Bazar. This would be PM's first visit to Ayodhya in the last five years. Read full report

* BJP party president Amit Shah to hold rallies in North 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly in West Bengal. He will also address the public in New Delhi's Vasant Kunj.

* Congress president Rahul Gandhi to address the public in Sitapur, Barabanki and Hoshangabad in Uttar Pradesh.

* Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to address rallies in Basti and Sitapur in the state.

* The Election Commission has barred Gujarat BJP chief Jitubhai Vaghani from campaigning for 72 hours for "using intemperate and abusive language" and "alleged violation of Model Code of Coduct" when he addressed party workers and voters at Amroli on April 7, sources said on Tuesday.

The campaigning ban on Vaghani will be effective from 4 pm on May 2 to 4 pm on May 5.