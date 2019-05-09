Lok Sabha election 2019 Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi to address rallies in West Bengal's Bankura, Purulia

Several leaders and political bigwigs will continue with their high-octave electioneering across the country to hold election rallies and roadshows on Thursday.

Live TV

In the sixth phase of the election, voting will be in Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal and also on all Lok Sabha constituencies in Haryana and Delhi.

Here are the live updates on Lok Sabha election from May 9 :

* PM Narendra Modi to hold rallies in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. He will address two rallies in Bengal and three in Uttar Pradesh.

1000 hrs: Bankuda in West Bengal

1200 hrs:Purulia in West Bengal

1510 hrs: Azamgarh

1645 hrs: TD College in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh

1840 hrs: Prayagraj

* Priyanka Gandhi rallies and roadshow in Uttar Pradesh

1330 hrs- 1430 hrs: Public meeting, Pratapgarh

1500 hrs-1600 hrs: Public meeting, Jaunpur

1630 hrs-1800 hrs: Roadshow at Sultanpur

* Amit Shah to hold rallies in Uttar Pradesh: He will be in Shrwasti, Dumariyaganj, Santkabirnagar and Sultanpur Lok Sabha constituencies and will also visit Varanasi.

1100 hrs: Chhota Pared ground, Balrampur in Shrwasti Lok Sabha

1230 hrs: Siddharthnagar in Dumariyaganj LS in support of Jagdambika Pal

1430 hrs: Junior high school maidan, Khalilabad in Santkabir Nagar Lok Sabha

1615 hrs: Khursheed club in Sultanpur

1800 hrs: Will visit Garhwa Ghat,Varanasi

* Rahul Gandhi rallies in Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi

1100 hrs: Sirsa, Haryana

1515 hrs: Beena in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh

1845 hrs: Delhi

* Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to hold a press conference at 1200 hrs in Bhopal.

* Rajnath Singh's rally in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal

1100 hrs at Pratapgarh in UP

1230 hrs Ramnagar RSA Maidan, Kanthi in WB

1445 hrs at Krishna Chandrapur High School Ground, Mathurapur in West Bengal

1705 hrs at Burrabazar , Kolkata (Reporter- Debarati with Live-U 12)

* Actor-politician Sunny Deol to hold a roadshow in Sirsa at 11 am and in Delhi at 5 pm.

* BJP candidate Jaya Prada to address the public in Madhya Pradesh's Datia.

* Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav to address a rally in Dumariyaganj.

* BSP supremo Mayawati to address a rally in Haryana.

* Mamata Banerjee to address 4 rallies in West Bengal - Bankura, Kharagpur, Midnapore and Purulia. In Midnapore, she will hold a roadshow.