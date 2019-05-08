Lok Sabha election 2019 Live updates: PM Narendra Modi to address rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan

Several leaders and political bigwigs will continue with their high-octave electioneering across the country and held election rallies and roadshows on Wednesday.

For the sixth phase of the election, voting will be in Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal and also on all Lok Sabha constituencies in Haryana and Delhi.

Here are the Live updates on Lok Sabha election from May 8 :

* Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to hold a rally in Gurugram.

* Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address rallies in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan and Haryana's Fatehabad and Kurukshetra.

* Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to address rallies in Gorakhpur and Varanasi.

* Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to address a rally in Chandigarh.

* Congress president Rahul Gandhi to address the public in Bhind, Muraina and Gwalior in Rajasthan.

* Congress general Priyanka Gandhi to hold two roadshows in Delhi today.

* BJP party president Amit Shah to hold a public meeting in Ujjain, roadshow in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. He will also address rallies in Dhanbad and Jamshedpur.