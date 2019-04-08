Lok Sabha election 2019 live updates: BJP to release party manifesto for 2019 Lok Sabha election on Monday

With just three days left for the first phase of seven-phase Lok Sabha poll leaders of all political parties are engaged in hectic campaigning.

All eyes will be on BJP on Monday as the party is set to release its manifesto for Lok Sabha poll. It is expected that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and other senior BJP leaders will be present during the event to release the party's manifesto. Sources said that BJP's manifesto will focus on issues of terrorism, development, women empowerment and Ram Temple.

Around 90 crore voters will elect the representatives from 543 Lok Sabha constituencies in the upcoming General Election and the results will be announced on May 23.

Here are all the latest updates for April 8:

* BJP president Amit Shah likely to meet veteran leaders L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi before releasing the party's manifesto for Lok Sabha poll.

* Apna Dal names Pakauri Lal Kol as its MP candidate from Robertsganj parliamentary constituency.

* JDS MP candidate from Mandya, Nikhil Kumaraswamy meets injured JDS workers who were allegedly attacked by supporters of independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh during her rally in Mandya, Karnataka, on Sunday.

* RJD promises to implement Mandal Commission in its manifesto.

* RJD to release its manifesto for Lok Sabha poll on Monday at 9:30 AM in Patna.

* "Don't make personal comments at all. When the PM himself has taken the responsibility to make personal comments, why do you need to do it? He's coming to Baramati on 10th,you can watch on TV what he says," Sharad Pawar, NCP chief said while addressing his party workers in Pune.

* The BJP will release its manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha election on Monday, with issues of development and national security set to be its key highlights.

* "Congress' alliance with DMK is not really United Progressive Alliance (UPA) but unholy preposterous alliance. I'm amazed why DMK allied with a Congress that is a sinking ship and is becoming leaderless," Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

* "What Congress led government could not do for 55 years, scientists of the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi did, by conducting a strike in space and establishing India as a superpower in the world," Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said.

* "If mahagathbandhan comes to power HD Deve Gowda will not be the Prime Minister, he will be advisor to the government and will take care of the interests of the country. Who will be the PM, is secondary," Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said in Mangaluru.