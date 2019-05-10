Lok Sabha election 2019 Live updates: SC to hear review plea on Rafale deal, contempt petition against Rahul Gandhi

The sixth phase of voting for 59 Lok Sabha seats across 6 states and one Union Territory is scheduled to take place on Sunday. In this phase, voting will take place in some seats in Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Delhi.

Several leaders and political bigwigs will continue with their high-octave electioneering across the country and will hold election rallies and roadshows on Wednesday.

Here are the Live updates on Lok Sabha election from May 10 (Friday) :

* Supreme Court to hear a review petition on its verdict on the Rafale jet deal on May 10, when it will also take up a contempt petition against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for attributing his political slogan 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' to the top court.

* In a major shot in the arm to Hoshiarpur candidate Som Parkash, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in his support in Hoshiarpur on May 10. With the BJP announcing the candidates for all three of its seats in the past 10 days, this will be the first rally by the Prime Minister in support of a party candidate from Punjab during the ongoing LS elections.

PM's schedule for today :

1100 am: Public meeting in Rohtak

1420 pm: Public meeting in Mandi

1605 pm: Public meeting in Hoshiarpur

* Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold three public meetings in Haryana's Rohtak, Himachal Pradesh's Mandi and Punjab's Hoshiarpur today.

* Congress President Rahul Gandhi to hold two public meetings in Himachal Pradesh's Una and Chandigarh today.

* BJP President Amit Shah to hold two public meetings in Haryana — Hisar and Charkhi Dadri today.

* Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to hold four public meetings in Siddharthnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, and Bhadohi today.

* Former cricketer and BJP candidate from the East Delhi constituency, Gautam Gambhir has sent a defamation notice to AAP leaders Atishi Marlena, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, demanding an unconditional apology for making defamatory comments against him.

