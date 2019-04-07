Lok Sabha Election 2019 live updates: SP-BSP-RLD to hold first joint rally in Uttar Pradesh's Deoband

The polling for first phase of seven-phase Lok Sabha poll is scheduled to take place on April 11 and the campaigning is going on at a fever pitch.

All political parties are trying their best to woo the voters by holding rallies, public meetings and door-to-door campaigning. All eyes will be on Uttar Pradesh on Sunday as SP-BSP-RLD alliance in the state is going to hold its first public in Deoband. The three parties will try to hit the right chord with the voters with the rally if they want to stop the BJP from repeating its 2014 performance in the state.

Around 90 crore voters will elect the representatives from 543 Lok Sabha constituencies in the upcoming General Election and the results will be announced on May 23.

Here are all the live and latest updates for April 7:

* SP-BSP-RLD will hold their first joint rally in Uttar Pradesh's Deoband near Jamia Tibbiti Medical College.

* A case has been filed by lawyer Narendra Sharma in CJM Court at Agra against Congress President Rahul Gandhi for promising in Congress manifesto to abolish Section 124A (Sedition) of the Indian Penal Code, ANI reported.

* PM Narendra Modi compares Congress with Titanic ship, says party is sinking with each passing day.

* Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address first-time voters today.