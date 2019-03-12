Lok Sabha election 2019: Maneka Gandhi may contest from Karnal, son Varun Gandhi from Pilibhit

New Delhi: With the announcement of the polling dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the fight has intensified among the political parties - each one of whom is eyeing to sweep with the maximum number of votes.

While Bharatiya Janata Party leader Maneka Gandhi is likely to contest from Haryana's Karnal, her son Varun Gandhi will be contesting from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit seat.

On the other hand, BJP leader Giriraj Singh is expected to contest from Begusarai, one of the 40 constituencies in Bihar. In the 2014 election, BJP's Bhola Singh won the seat defeating Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tanveer Hassan with a margin of 58335 votes. In October 2018, 82-year-old Singh died in Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

The parliamentary seat is famous for its strong base of ancillary industries which are a major source of the revenue generated here, along with the small-scale industrial establishments which are a regular source of income for the district. However, Begusarai has been announced as one of the most backward regions in Bihar. It is heavily dependent on the funds that it receives from the government under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme (BRGFP).