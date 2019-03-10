Lok Sabha election 2019 to take place in seven phases, first phase will be held on April 11

The Election Commission (EC) on Sunday announced the dates for the Lok Sabha election 2019 which will be held over seven phases. The election will begin on April 11 and counting of votes for all seven phases will be done on May 23.

Addressing a press briefing, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora made the announcements.

The first phase will be held on April 11, second on April 18, third on April 23 and fourth on April 29, fifth on May 6, sixth on May 12 and seventh phase on May 19.

The election for phase-1 will take place for 91 seats in 20 states and union territories (UTs), the election for phase 2 will take place for 97 seats in 13 states and UTs, phase-3 will take place for 115 seats in 14 states and UTs, phase 4 for 71 seats in 9 states and UTs, phase 5 for 51 seats in 7 states and UTs, phase 6 for 59 seats in 7 states and UTs and phase 7 for 59 seats in 8 states and UTs.

Arora said the model code of conduct would come into immediate effect from Sunday and 10 lakhs polling stations would be set up this time as against about nine lakhs in 2014.