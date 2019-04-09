Lok Sabha Election 2019: Tripura has over 26 lakh voters

Tripura will go to polls for Lok Sabha election 2019 in two phases. Polling will be held in Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency in the first phase on April 11. Tripura East will go to poll in second phase on April 18.

The total number of voters in the state is 26,05,325, including 13,19,693 while the number of female voters is 12,85,618 and 14 third gender. The first time voters in the age group of 18-19 years are 39,077 in number. The state has 100% Elector Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) coverage. The total number of polling stations set up are 3324.

Days before the Lok Sabha elections, in a major blow to the IPFT, its Vice President Ananta Debbarma on Monday quit the party and announced his support to the Congress in the Lok Sabha polls.

Tripura Pradesh Congress President Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarman, welcoming the Indigenous People`s Front of Tripura (IPFT) leader, told the media that Debbarma and many other leaders would support the Congress candidates in the ongoing parliamentary polls to fight against both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally IPFT.